/
/
collin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
297 Apartments for rent in Collin County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
57 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
250 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
31 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$975
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1218 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
154 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$923
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1204 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
27 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$988
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
42 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1192 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
55 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,080
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
32 Units Available
Caddo Park
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
895 sqft
Yards from Independence Parkway and West Parker Road. These well-appointed apartments feature a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen. Attractive community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1357 sqft
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
39 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$975
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$907
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
69 Units Available
Willow Bend
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1210 sqft
Three courtyards with tucked away grill areas, hammocks. Designer homes with track lighting, black and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile or faux wood flooring in kitchens and baths. Immeidate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,097
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
51 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1260 sqft
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
20 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
73 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
53 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1026 sqft
Steps from shopping, schools and commuter freeways. Homes include laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community features basketball court, dog park, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
24 Units Available
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leafy complex with sunfilled apartments, around 25 minutes from downtown Dallas. Units boast crown molding, custom cabinets and new appliances. Courtyard, business center and 24-hour gym. DART bus stop located outside the building.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
63 Units Available
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1302 sqft
Near the President George Bush Turnpike, 7421 Frankford has lots to offer, from walk-in closets to the granite countertops, all available in one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Full suite of amenities with each unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Collin County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX