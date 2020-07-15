Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
87 Apartments For Rent Near SMU
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
77 Units Available
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away courtyards with lounges, bark park. Resort-style pool with sun shelf. On-site maintenance and management, plus option for housekeeping. LEED Silver Certified community. Designer touches like granite countertops, 2" blinds, programmable thermostats.
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
40 Units Available
Lowest Greenville West
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1583 sqft
Now Leasing! Alexan Lower Greenville offers studios, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Introducing a new apartment community inspired by the craftsman-styled homes of the late 19th century.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
46 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,135
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1835 sqft
In-unit washers and dryers. Faux wood floors. Pet-friendly. Amenities include three swimming pools, fitness center and two-story business center. Convenient location in popular Energy Corridor area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
29 Units Available
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,285
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call us today to schedule a tour!Lush with landscaping and alive with energy, Upper East Side is one of the newest neighborhoods in The Village.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
44 Units Available
Uptown
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,470
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1262 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Preston Hollow
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$3,075
1361 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1593 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments in great Preston Hollow location close to shops and eateries. Units have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
48 Units Available
Henderson
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1623 sqft
Conveniently situated off Knox-Henderson and Greenville Avenue, in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units offer residents stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features pool, trash valet, gym and dog park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
32 Units Available
Village Dakota
6550 Shady Brook Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1439 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Dakota is on of the newest and most luxurious neighborhoods in The Village.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
37 Units Available
Northbridge Apartments
8705 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1285 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Northbridge is a coveted place to live.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
57 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
736 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you've always wanted at Lennox West Village. Nestled in the heart of West Village in Uptown Dallas, these luxurious apartments feature best-in-class amenities and expansive floor plans for truly lavish living.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
25 Units Available
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,495
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1699 sqft
Conveniently located off Lovers Lane in Northeast Dallas, just minutes from White Rock Creek Greenbelt and the Dallas Arboretum. Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and new appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
76 Units Available
Glencoe Park
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,600
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1143 sqft
Nestled in the heart of The Village's entertainment district, you'll find The Drey, the newest social experience in The Village.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Caruth Hills and Homeplace
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,785
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1426 sqft
Great location with easy access to Northwest Hwy and the Central Expressway. Interior features include French doors, pantries, granite countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and garden bay windows.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
40 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,551
1089 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1555 sqft
Located in Preston Hollow, with easy access to downtown Dallas and North Park Mall. Units feature granite counters, spa bathrooms and GE appliances. Luxury community has outdoor lounge, fire pit and dog park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
34 Units Available
The Atwood
6010 Milton St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1680 sqft
Modern apartments near Central Market and Old Town Shopping Center. Never-before-lived-in units with stainless steel appliances and rustic-inspired wood flooring. Community has a coffee bar and private yoga studio.
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1159 sqft
Within walking distance to Cole Park and Katy Trail. Also near Cityplace/Uptown DART Station. Open floor plans feature modern kitchens and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a range of fitness facilities, including Modera bikes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Vickery Place
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1274 sqft
Enjoy luxury amenities like an on-site coffee bar, cabanas, pet area, swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood floors, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
45 Units Available
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,244
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1209 sqft
This community is located near the Angelika Film Center and a variety of shopping and dining options. Residents break a sweat at the gym and then cool off at the pool or clubhouse. Furnished units.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,100
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1144 sqft
The Hudson Dallas Apartments celebrate the creative spirit of Dallas in the expanding Knox-Henderson neighborhood.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
$
46 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,771
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1367 sqft
Urban location near the Alex W. Spence Talented/Gifted Academy. Air-conditioned units with eat-in kitchens. Controlled access community with on-site property manager and pet play and wash facilities.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Greenway Park
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,318
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1762 sqft
Located a few minutes from downtown Dallas off the Dallas North Tollway. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, fire pit and outdoor gathering areas. Homes offer soaking tubs and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
20 Units Available
Henderson
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1144 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, close to DART CityPlace Station, airports and major highways. Residents enjoy units that have granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. The community features a resort-style pool, hot tub and gym.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
$
29 Units Available
Uptown
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,341
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in north Dallas, close to US Route 75 and L. Pet-friendly complex with covered parking and access gates. Each apartment has wood-style flooring, washer/dryer and granite countertops.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,525
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These gorgeous lofts are located just off I-75 and steps away from Mockingbird Station. Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, walk-in closets and large tubs. Basketball court and pool on premises.
