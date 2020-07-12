/
/
/
stratford estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
373 Apartments for rent in Stratford Estates, Plano, TX
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
65 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$968
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
923 sqft
Located just minutes from DART rail and bus system and the Plano Medical Center. Welcoming community with multiple pools, sports court and picnic area. Apartments have granite counters, new appliances and light fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Stratford Estates
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 6 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
886 sqft
Yards from Independence Parkway and West Parker Road. These well-appointed apartments feature a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen. Attractive community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Stratford Estates
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
6 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1260 sqft
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
112 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
73 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,696
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
48 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1192 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,223
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,323
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
42 Units Available
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1447 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes with first-class amenities: two salt water pools, 24-hour fitness center, and free coffee bar. Luxury, furnished interiors include granite counters, in-unit laundry, and cozy fireplace. Quiet community with nearby freeway access.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1178 sqft
Garden tubs, designer kitchens and oversized walk-in closets present a sense of luxury in each apartment unit. Community features including a two-tiered pool and fitness center aid in extravagant living.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1076 sqft
On-site management, maintenance, and laundry facilities. Covered parking included. Wooden picnic deck. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$929
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
49 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
80 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
