Apartment List
/
TX
/
plano
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM

130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Coit-Ridgeview
13 Units Available
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1283 sqft
Outdoor lounge with flatscreen TV and fireplace. Resort-style pool and hot tub with brick water wall, landscaped pocket garden. Private one acre park. All floor plans have utility rooms and walk-in closets for ample storage throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Plano
26 Units Available
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1216 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
86 Units Available
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1186 sqft
Welcome to Morada Plano, luxury living at its finest located within the Plano Arts District and Historic Downtown Plano.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1026 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
23 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1139 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
932 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
52 Units Available
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1112 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
23 Units Available
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1017 sqft
Welcome home to the heart of Plano, Texas, at Avalon at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes. Our prime location is minutes from highways 75 and 121. Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and nightlife.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
89 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1283 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
On-site management, maintenance, and laundry facilities. Covered parking included. Wooden picnic deck. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
55 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1101 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
54 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1103 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
20 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1019 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
23 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1236 sqft
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
85 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1279 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Plano
39 Units Available
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
16 Units Available
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
854 sqft
Harrington Park, the Michaels Shopping Center, and all the Highway 75 retail outlets are within walking distance of this community. It's pet-friendly and has an onsite pool. Units are carpeted and have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1163 sqft
Large pool with lap lanes and sun shelf. Well-equipped fitness center with cardio machines, kettlebells, and other strength-training equipment. Garden parking for residents. Interior windows stretch nearly wall-to-wall for plenty of natural light. Immediate access to Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
24 Units Available
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1015 sqft
Mirrored walls and doors, fireplaces and walk-in closets adorn these units. The Dallas North Tollway puts the entire city within reach. Community features include swimming pool, fire pit, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.
    • While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

