/
/
/
UTSOUTHWESTERN
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
82 Apartments For Rent Near UT Southwestern
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
30 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The 23
2370 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,569
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
1227 sqft
Within walking distance of the Perot Museum of Natural Science in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and keyless entry. Luxury community amenities including infinity pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
43 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,384
1179 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1673 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This high-rise community is in Uptown Dallas and only minutes from shopping, dining and the I-35 corridor. These recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. On-site wine room, clubhouse, concierge and valet.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
42 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,960
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,455
2732 sqft
The Christopher at the Union offer Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
31 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,429
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1206 sqft
Luxury homes with chef-inspired kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a gym, business center and grill area. Easy access to I-35E. Near the American Airlines Center and Dallas Museum of Art.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
39 Units Available
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,325
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1203 sqft
Essence on Maple offers Studios, One, and Two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Dallas. Essence on Maple is a stately new residence located in the heart of Dallas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
42 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,261
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
44 Units Available
Oak Lawn
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,958
1397 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1898 sqft
Luxurious units include 10- to 12-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and expansive windows. Community offers rooftop pool, resident club and Starbucks coffee bar. Steps away from world-class dining and nightlife at Sambuca and House of Blues.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
27 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,800
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1282 sqft
Brand new, rustic-luxe apartments at Ascent Victory Park in Dallas feature wood flooring, granite stone counters and panoramic views of the city. Common spaces include an infinity pool, barbecues and a fire pit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
19 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1486 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments located close to the Dallas North Tollway, I-35E and easy access to uptown and downtown Dallas. Amazing apartments feature limestone, hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and multi-level swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$973
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1130 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a 24-hour fitness center, large pool, courtyard and covered garage parking. Within the Medical District. Apartments feature luxury kitchens, hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,530
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1376 sqft
Its location in Uptown Dallas allows easy shopping, but the Whole Foods downstairs will also deliver groceries. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces. This green community offers concierge, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
57 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1157 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1649 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
33 Units Available
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$969
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,189
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1240 sqft
Deluxe apartments have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located off I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Dallas Love Field Airport and minutes from American Airlines Center, the Medical Center and Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
67 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's pool has the feel of a luxury European vacation, and there's also an on-site day spa. Located in the Uptown Dallas area, this community offers a hot tub and 24-hour gym. Furnished units.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
37 Units Available
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1217 sqft
Brand new apartments near Market Center Boulevard in Dallas. Resident lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and private parking. Billiards and games area, two swimming pools, and bocce ball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
$
38 Units Available
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,433
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,694
1445 sqft
Experience hassle-free city living with a beautiful view of downtown Dallas. Choose from studio and one- to two-bedroom units with access to a high-tech fitness center, pool and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 PM
25 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,170
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1155 sqft
Stylish apartments in happening Uptown. Unit highlights include chef-inspired kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and granite counters. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-35E. A stone's throw from Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
44 Units Available
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,120
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1168 sqft
Green-certified apartment community in the center of the Dallas Medical District. Apartments feature laminate flooring, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Select apartments with pool views. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
70 Units Available
Lovefield West
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1201 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
242 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
48 Units Available
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,355
668 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
Situated in the Oak Lawn neighborhood. Residents enjoy access to Reverchon Park and Katy Trail. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Community offers dog park, elevator, and gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
30 Units Available
Oak Lawn
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,700
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1374 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to multiple pools, restaurant and sky deck. Units feature high ceilings, walk-in closets and laundry. Situated in Uptown, close to Katy Trail and Klyde Warren Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
38 Units Available
Victory Park
SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,305
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1004 sqft
Its location in Victory Park means shopping, dining and everything else is within walking distance of this community. Private balconies provide amazing views of Dallas. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, clubhouse, concierge and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
30 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,242
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1156 sqft
Minutes from downtown Dallas. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and designer lighting. Fitness center with free classes, rooftop bar with city views. Close to Katy Trail and Hwy 75.