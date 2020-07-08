All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:04 PM

1000 Windy Meadow Drive

1000 Windy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Windy Meadow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sorry No Pets. Ready to move in with all new floors and fresh paint. New 3' wood blinds, remodeled bathrooms. Open floor plan bright with high ceilings throughout, corner lot w extended driveway. Attached garage w garage opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Windy Meadow Drive have any available units?
1000 Windy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Windy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1000 Windy Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Windy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Windy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Windy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Windy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1000 Windy Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Windy Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Windy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Windy Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Windy Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Windy Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Windy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Windy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Windy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Windy Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

