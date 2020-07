Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet cafe media room online portal package receiving pool table

RETREAT FROM OTHER PLANO, TEXAS APARTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Wind down in the shade of the lush landscape of Creekside at Legacy. Residents have the opportunity to relax alongside one of two saltwater pools on the grounds, or stroll along the directly accessible Legacy Trail with their four-legged friend. It’s effortless to ease into an evening at home, with a complete outdoor kitchen and grilling area prepped for prime Texas entertaining.



There is no need for residents of Creekside at Legacy to flow toward a gym membership, as the newly redesigned fitness studio comes with your investment. Your new Plano townhome will also arrive well connected, particularly with the upgraded business center as a key feature of the remodeled clubhouse.