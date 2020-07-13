Amenities
Sheridan Park at Spring Creek in Plano, TX is a peaceful oasis with a park-like setting. We offer a selection of well-designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature wood burning fireplaces, spacious walk-in closets, private patios, washer/dryer connections, as well as private backyards and wood-plank style flooring in select homes. Our pet-friendly community boasts a 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge and main pool area with complimentary Wi-Fi, a coffee bar, on-site car care center with vacuum, assigned carports and detached garages, and much more! With a fenced dog park, playground, lighted basketball court, two sparkling pools, BBQ grill & picnic area, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, we have it all! Our centrally located apartments in Plano, TX are just minutes from downtown Plano and a variety of shopping options. Come visit and select your new home at Sheridan Park at Spring Creek.