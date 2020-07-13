All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Sheridan Park

2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy · (972) 203-6921
Location

2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 11207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04208 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 09103 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 04303 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12103 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheridan Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bocce court
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Sheridan Park at Spring Creek in Plano, TX is a peaceful oasis with a park-like setting. We offer a selection of well-designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature wood burning fireplaces, spacious walk-in closets, private patios, washer/dryer connections, as well as private backyards and wood-plank style flooring in select homes. Our pet-friendly community boasts a 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge and main pool area with complimentary Wi-Fi, a coffee bar, on-site car care center with vacuum, assigned carports and detached garages, and much more! With a fenced dog park, playground, lighted basketball court, two sparkling pools, BBQ grill & picnic area, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, we have it all! Our centrally located apartments in Plano, TX are just minutes from downtown Plano and a variety of shopping options. Come visit and select your new home at Sheridan Park at Spring Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300 and up -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 bs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheridan Park have any available units?
Sheridan Park has 6 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Sheridan Park have?
Some of Sheridan Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheridan Park currently offering any rent specials?
Sheridan Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheridan Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheridan Park is pet friendly.
Does Sheridan Park offer parking?
Yes, Sheridan Park offers parking.
Does Sheridan Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sheridan Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheridan Park have a pool?
Yes, Sheridan Park has a pool.
Does Sheridan Park have accessible units?
Yes, Sheridan Park has accessible units.
Does Sheridan Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheridan Park has units with dishwashers.
