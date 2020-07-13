Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr laundry bocce court courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table trash valet

Sheridan Park at Spring Creek in Plano, TX is a peaceful oasis with a park-like setting. We offer a selection of well-designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature wood burning fireplaces, spacious walk-in closets, private patios, washer/dryer connections, as well as private backyards and wood-plank style flooring in select homes. Our pet-friendly community boasts a 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge and main pool area with complimentary Wi-Fi, a coffee bar, on-site car care center with vacuum, assigned carports and detached garages, and much more! With a fenced dog park, playground, lighted basketball court, two sparkling pools, BBQ grill & picnic area, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, we have it all! Our centrally located apartments in Plano, TX are just minutes from downtown Plano and a variety of shopping options. Come visit and select your new home at Sheridan Park at Spring Creek.