Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage cats allowed bike storage car charging dog grooming area package receiving

The Grand at Legacy West are luxury apartments located on the west-side of Plano, Texas just off the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive. We are conveniently located within walking distance of one of Planos most desirable business and cultural districts. The Grand at Legacy West is also part of Plano ISD. Gorgeous interiors, a coveted location, and countless opportunities to kick back and relax in stylewelcome to living at The Grand! When it comes to enjoying your down time, our luxury modern apartments have everything you need to get you refreshed and re-energized. From a dip in the sparkling pool, to a poolside snooze in the cabanas and a frosty pint in the beer garden, your days just got even better at The Grand. Plus, with added perks like a wellness studio with complimentary fitness classes, a stylish rooftop resident lounge, the convenience of an onsite dog park, and easy access to work, shopping, and first-class restaurants, this truly is the place to be. The Grand offers efficiency, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes with upscale finishes and appliances. We are a pet friendly community with a dog wash station, multi-level covered parking garage, professional and friendly staff, and much more! Experience the very best of Plano at The Grand at Legacy West! Call for our specials today!