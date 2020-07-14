All apartments in Plano
Find more places like The Grand at Legacy West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
The Grand at Legacy West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

The Grand at Legacy West

6080 Water Street · (469) 676-3323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6080 Water Street, Plano, TX 75024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1364 · Avail. now

$963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 324 sqft

Unit 1273 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 324 sqft

Unit 2242 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 324 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2376 · Avail. now

$1,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 2276 · Avail. now

$1,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 2340 · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grand at Legacy West.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
bike storage
car charging
dog grooming area
package receiving
The Grand at Legacy West are luxury apartments located on the west-side of Plano, Texas just off the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive. We are conveniently located within walking distance of one of Planos most desirable business and cultural districts. The Grand at Legacy West is also part of Plano ISD. Gorgeous interiors, a coveted location, and countless opportunities to kick back and relax in stylewelcome to living at The Grand! When it comes to enjoying your down time, our luxury modern apartments have everything you need to get you refreshed and re-energized. From a dip in the sparkling pool, to a poolside snooze in the cabanas and a frosty pint in the beer garden, your days just got even better at The Grand. Plus, with added perks like a wellness studio with complimentary fitness classes, a stylish rooftop resident lounge, the convenience of an onsite dog park, and easy access to work, shopping, and first-class restaurants, this truly is the place to be. The Grand offers efficiency, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes with upscale finishes and appliances. We are a pet friendly community with a dog wash station, multi-level covered parking garage, professional and friendly staff, and much more! Experience the very best of Plano at The Grand at Legacy West! Call for our specials today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grand at Legacy West have any available units?
The Grand at Legacy West has 34 units available starting at $963 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grand at Legacy West have?
Some of The Grand at Legacy West's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grand at Legacy West currently offering any rent specials?
The Grand at Legacy West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grand at Legacy West pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grand at Legacy West is pet friendly.
Does The Grand at Legacy West offer parking?
Yes, The Grand at Legacy West offers parking.
Does The Grand at Legacy West have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grand at Legacy West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grand at Legacy West have a pool?
Yes, The Grand at Legacy West has a pool.
Does The Grand at Legacy West have accessible units?
No, The Grand at Legacy West does not have accessible units.
Does The Grand at Legacy West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grand at Legacy West has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Grand at Legacy West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity