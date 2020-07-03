All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:47 AM

9947 Losa Dr

9947 Losa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9947 Losa Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
White Rock Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Completely remodeled ranch home - Property Id: 104193

Completely remodeled brick ranch home on 1/2 acre lot in Casa Linda Estates. Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout living and bedrooms. Custom closet organization systems. Both bathrooms are complete remodels from the studs with natural stone tile, marble counters, custom cabinets, and shelving. A guest bath can also serve an additional ensuite. Restoration Hardware bath fixtures and lighting throughout home. Expansive, new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter, all matching LG stainless studio series appliances. Including 5 burner gas cooktop and double ovens. The backyard is ideal for entertaining with grand pool, spa, 300+ SF deck, pergola w/ bench swings, brick paver patio for sunbathing and extensive landscaping. Monthly rent includes professional lawn maintenance and pool service. Walk to Cultivar Coffee, Good Friend Burger, White Rock Lake, and Casa Linda Plaza.

Lease Details: Monthly rent includes professional landscaping and pool service. 500 pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104193
Property Id 104193

(RLNE5371383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9947 Losa Dr have any available units?
9947 Losa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9947 Losa Dr have?
Some of 9947 Losa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9947 Losa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9947 Losa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9947 Losa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9947 Losa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9947 Losa Dr offer parking?
No, 9947 Losa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9947 Losa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9947 Losa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9947 Losa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9947 Losa Dr has a pool.
Does 9947 Losa Dr have accessible units?
No, 9947 Losa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9947 Losa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9947 Losa Dr has units with dishwashers.

