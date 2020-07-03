9947 Losa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Completely remodeled brick ranch home on 1/2 acre lot in Casa Linda Estates. Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout living and bedrooms. Custom closet organization systems. Both bathrooms are complete remodels from the studs with natural stone tile, marble counters, custom cabinets, and shelving. A guest bath can also serve an additional ensuite. Restoration Hardware bath fixtures and lighting throughout home. Expansive, new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter, all matching LG stainless studio series appliances. Including 5 burner gas cooktop and double ovens. The backyard is ideal for entertaining with grand pool, spa, 300+ SF deck, pergola w/ bench swings, brick paver patio for sunbathing and extensive landscaping. Monthly rent includes professional lawn maintenance and pool service. Walk to Cultivar Coffee, Good Friend Burger, White Rock Lake, and Casa Linda Plaza.



Lease Details: Monthly rent includes professional landscaping and pool service. 500 pet deposit.

