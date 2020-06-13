81 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX

Neighborhoods

In any community of this size, you can expect that the neighborhoods are primarily a real estate or school designation. Most of these communities are bedroom communities of larger cities. Beyond that, the specific community of Rockwall is no slouch when it comes to having neighborhoods. There are five of them and they vary little from one to the other. The major difference is going to be in the number of available rental properties and sometimes in the size of those properties.

Goliad

This neighborhood is on Lake Hubbard (great boating and fishing here!) and the vacancies are historically pretty low. This is mostly due to the age of the area; this is one of the older areas of the city as well as being well established. There are mostly single-family homes in this area and the few rentals and apartment complexes are in high demand. If you find something you like here you need to snap it up quick before someone else does. When applying to rent a place here, be ready to write a check for a holding fee.

Williams

This is going to be your best bet when looking for a place close to the water. There are historically more vacancies here simply because there are more apartment complexes in the area. This is a great place to live if you want to be close to amenities such as restaurants and pubs.

Munson

This is a nice area with a nod to yesteryear; imagine picket fences and dogs running through years. If you pictured women in dresses with pearls you wouldn't be far off! There aren't many vacancies here. The blame for this is the lace of apartment complexes and the age of the homes; these are older and established homes that have been passed down to the next generation. Not many people move into this nice and friendly area; not many people leave once they get here!

Glen Hill

This is a funny little area. Glen Hill spent years being the black sheep of the Rockwall family; just doing its own thing. Then it began to attract people interested in building an actual neighborhood. Here you will find small apartment complexes, rental homes and homes for sale. There are not many vacancies at any given time because anything that opens up is grabbed quickly. This trendy and flourishing neighborhood is warm and welcoming, if you can find a place!

Town Center

Typically, the town center is the oldest part of the community. That's true here but with an odd exception. In most cases, the town grew out from the center with businesses being the centerpiece and the residential homes encircling it. In Rockwall, the center of town was the business district but the residential area grew up along the lake! Now the center of town is a nice mix of homes, apartments and businesses. It's tough to find a place here because they are snapped up quickly, but if you do you will be glad you did.