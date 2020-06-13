81 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX

Apartment List
1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Caruth Lake
9 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
148 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,020
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Results within 1 mile of Rockwall

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
243 Thatcher Drive
243 Thatcher Drive, Fate, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2977 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home built by Lennar Homes! It features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, an oversized yard, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and as a bonus, it includes the refrigerator.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
188 Baldwin Drive
188 Baldwin Drive, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2737 sqft
Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home has 4 bed 3 full & 1 half bath plus a study. Hardwood entry and hall lead to a large family room.
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
45 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
1 of 31

Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Rosemary Drive
505 Rosemary Drive, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2106 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Fireberry Drive
405 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,399
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.

Median Rent in Rockwall

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rockwall is $1,468, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,824.
Studio
$1,231
1 Bed
$1,468
2 Beds
$1,824
3+ Beds
$2,473
City GuideRockwall
Rockwall was named for the stunning geologic formation that gives off the appearance of being an artificial wall!

Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue!

Renting in Rockwall

Renting here is not difficult but it's not like this is some backwoods place either. There is plenty of rental housing in the area so take a look around before committing to a place. There are standards darn it and they will be kept to unless there is a good reason to ignore them! Plan on filling out a rental application and that there will be a credit check run. A few letters of reference can help, especially if you have pets. This is especially true in apartment complexes and less true in rental houses. Welcome to Texas!

Neighborhoods

In any community of this size, you can expect that the neighborhoods are primarily a real estate or school designation. Most of these communities are bedroom communities of larger cities. Beyond that, the specific community of Rockwall is no slouch when it comes to having neighborhoods. There are five of them and they vary little from one to the other. The major difference is going to be in the number of available rental properties and sometimes in the size of those properties.

Goliad

This neighborhood is on Lake Hubbard (great boating and fishing here!) and the vacancies are historically pretty low. This is mostly due to the age of the area; this is one of the older areas of the city as well as being well established. There are mostly single-family homes in this area and the few rentals and apartment complexes are in high demand. If you find something you like here you need to snap it up quick before someone else does. When applying to rent a place here, be ready to write a check for a holding fee.

Williams

This is going to be your best bet when looking for a place close to the water. There are historically more vacancies here simply because there are more apartment complexes in the area. This is a great place to live if you want to be close to amenities such as restaurants and pubs.

Munson

This is a nice area with a nod to yesteryear; imagine picket fences and dogs running through years. If you pictured women in dresses with pearls you wouldn't be far off! There aren't many vacancies here. The blame for this is the lace of apartment complexes and the age of the homes; these are older and established homes that have been passed down to the next generation. Not many people move into this nice and friendly area; not many people leave once they get here!

Glen Hill

This is a funny little area. Glen Hill spent years being the black sheep of the Rockwall family; just doing its own thing. Then it began to attract people interested in building an actual neighborhood. Here you will find small apartment complexes, rental homes and homes for sale. There are not many vacancies at any given time because anything that opens up is grabbed quickly. This trendy and flourishing neighborhood is warm and welcoming, if you can find a place!

Town Center

Typically, the town center is the oldest part of the community. That's true here but with an odd exception. In most cases, the town grew out from the center with businesses being the centerpiece and the residential homes encircling it. In Rockwall, the center of town was the business district but the residential area grew up along the lake! Now the center of town is a nice mix of homes, apartments and businesses. It's tough to find a place here because they are snapped up quickly, but if you do you will be glad you did.

What to do in Rockwall

You have moved in and are all settled. Now it's time to explore your new surroundings. If you are hungry you can grab a bite and more than 100 restaurants. There is the previously mentioned boating and fishing available as well as plenty of trendy shops, galleries and a couple of museums. Be sure to plan a visit to one of the local parks as well. Texas weather being what it is, you will be able to find just as many outdoor activities to enjoy as indoor ones.

Restaurants

Don't argue the point, just go to Zanata's on Rusk Street. This Italian restaurant with a Texas twist is absolutely amazing! Their Hazelnut Crusted Sea Bass is wonderful but their Steak Diane is amazing! If you are a fan of a great Filet Mignon, visit The Oar House just off of the Interstate. Their cognac sauce defies description and cannot be duplicated at home.

This is Texas so you know you can find a great burger here! Start with Snuffer's on Village Drive and you may just find that you can stop your search! This great bar and grill has pretty much any combination of burgers and fries you could want but be sure to give the fried pickles a go.

Nightlife

If you are looking for some exciting nightlife, don't miss Shenaniganz! This great hangout is famous even in Dallas. They have a sports bar, restaurant, laser tag and a bowling alley!

For something more adult, The Track and Grill bar is a great place to meet friends for drinks and snacks. The big screen televisions make for a great place to land on game day!

Activities and Entertainment

You are in Rockwall, there is a great lake, take a cruise on the Texas Queen Steamboat! This boat offers a dinner cruise as well as special event cruises including a murder mystery cruise that is great fun for mystery buffs! Heck, it's just fun to cruise and eat!

Rockwall County Historical Foundation is the place to be to learn about local history. This foundation also oversees the Rockwall museum and this is a treasure trove of local history. Spend some time learning about the past and you will have an even better appreciation of the present.

There are numerous local parks that are easily accessible to everyone. Because of the nearly year round beautiful weather, these parks can be enjoyed constantly. There is also a beautiful dog park at Harry Myers Park so you can take your furry friend to play as well.

In May, there is the Founders Day festival and there are free music concerts available throughout the spring and summer, weather permitting. These concerts feature the best in local and state talent. The Founders Day Festival is worth showing up for because of the food. In most places you get the old standard fair food. Here they bring in gourmet food trucks and the food is amazing! Plus there are incredible art and craft stands set up for the duration of the festival. Who knows, you might discover the next great artist!

If you are looking for something that is silly and just plain fun, be sure and turn out for the Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta and Duck Festival in September. Seriously, you haven't really lived until you have seen a rubber duck race! Plus there is great fair food, a 5K run and a host of stands and kiosks set up for the event.

Rockwall Sports

Texans take their sports very seriously. If you are a sports fan, and even if you aren't, you have to support the Dallas Cowboys. It's almost required under Texas law. That said, there are tons and tons of local sports teams to turn out and support. Friday night high school football games are an institution in Texas so you will have plenty of company even if you don't have kids! In the spring and summer the local schools have baseball games and you will, of course, be supporting the Texas Rangers who make their home in nearby Arlington. If you are a sports enthusiast, you will find plenty to love and support in Rockwall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rockwall?
In Rockwall, the median rent is $1,231 for a studio, $1,468 for a 1-bedroom, $1,824 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,473 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rockwall, check out our monthly Rockwall Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rockwall?
Some of the colleges located in the Rockwall area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rockwall?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockwall from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

