81 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX📍
Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue!
Renting here is not difficult but it's not like this is some backwoods place either. There is plenty of rental housing in the area so take a look around before committing to a place. There are standards darn it and they will be kept to unless there is a good reason to ignore them! Plan on filling out a rental application and that there will be a credit check run. A few letters of reference can help, especially if you have pets. This is especially true in apartment complexes and less true in rental houses. Welcome to Texas!
In any community of this size, you can expect that the neighborhoods are primarily a real estate or school designation. Most of these communities are bedroom communities of larger cities. Beyond that, the specific community of Rockwall is no slouch when it comes to having neighborhoods. There are five of them and they vary little from one to the other. The major difference is going to be in the number of available rental properties and sometimes in the size of those properties.
Goliad
This neighborhood is on Lake Hubbard (great boating and fishing here!) and the vacancies are historically pretty low. This is mostly due to the age of the area; this is one of the older areas of the city as well as being well established. There are mostly single-family homes in this area and the few rentals and apartment complexes are in high demand. If you find something you like here you need to snap it up quick before someone else does. When applying to rent a place here, be ready to write a check for a holding fee.
Williams
This is going to be your best bet when looking for a place close to the water. There are historically more vacancies here simply because there are more apartment complexes in the area. This is a great place to live if you want to be close to amenities such as restaurants and pubs.
Munson
This is a nice area with a nod to yesteryear; imagine picket fences and dogs running through years. If you pictured women in dresses with pearls you wouldn't be far off! There aren't many vacancies here. The blame for this is the lace of apartment complexes and the age of the homes; these are older and established homes that have been passed down to the next generation. Not many people move into this nice and friendly area; not many people leave once they get here!
Glen Hill
This is a funny little area. Glen Hill spent years being the black sheep of the Rockwall family; just doing its own thing. Then it began to attract people interested in building an actual neighborhood. Here you will find small apartment complexes, rental homes and homes for sale. There are not many vacancies at any given time because anything that opens up is grabbed quickly. This trendy and flourishing neighborhood is warm and welcoming, if you can find a place!
Town Center
Typically, the town center is the oldest part of the community. That's true here but with an odd exception. In most cases, the town grew out from the center with businesses being the centerpiece and the residential homes encircling it. In Rockwall, the center of town was the business district but the residential area grew up along the lake! Now the center of town is a nice mix of homes, apartments and businesses. It's tough to find a place here because they are snapped up quickly, but if you do you will be glad you did.
You have moved in and are all settled. Now it's time to explore your new surroundings. If you are hungry you can grab a bite and more than 100 restaurants. There is the previously mentioned boating and fishing available as well as plenty of trendy shops, galleries and a couple of museums. Be sure to plan a visit to one of the local parks as well. Texas weather being what it is, you will be able to find just as many outdoor activities to enjoy as indoor ones.
Restaurants
Don't argue the point, just go to Zanata's on Rusk Street. This Italian restaurant with a Texas twist is absolutely amazing! Their Hazelnut Crusted Sea Bass is wonderful but their Steak Diane is amazing! If you are a fan of a great Filet Mignon, visit The Oar House just off of the Interstate. Their cognac sauce defies description and cannot be duplicated at home.
This is Texas so you know you can find a great burger here! Start with Snuffer's on Village Drive and you may just find that you can stop your search! This great bar and grill has pretty much any combination of burgers and fries you could want but be sure to give the fried pickles a go.
Nightlife
If you are looking for some exciting nightlife, don't miss Shenaniganz! This great hangout is famous even in Dallas. They have a sports bar, restaurant, laser tag and a bowling alley!
For something more adult, The Track and Grill bar is a great place to meet friends for drinks and snacks. The big screen televisions make for a great place to land on game day!
Activities and Entertainment
You are in Rockwall, there is a great lake, take a cruise on the Texas Queen Steamboat! This boat offers a dinner cruise as well as special event cruises including a murder mystery cruise that is great fun for mystery buffs! Heck, it's just fun to cruise and eat!
Rockwall County Historical Foundation is the place to be to learn about local history. This foundation also oversees the Rockwall museum and this is a treasure trove of local history. Spend some time learning about the past and you will have an even better appreciation of the present.
There are numerous local parks that are easily accessible to everyone. Because of the nearly year round beautiful weather, these parks can be enjoyed constantly. There is also a beautiful dog park at Harry Myers Park so you can take your furry friend to play as well.
In May, there is the Founders Day festival and there are free music concerts available throughout the spring and summer, weather permitting. These concerts feature the best in local and state talent. The Founders Day Festival is worth showing up for because of the food. In most places you get the old standard fair food. Here they bring in gourmet food trucks and the food is amazing! Plus there are incredible art and craft stands set up for the duration of the festival. Who knows, you might discover the next great artist!
If you are looking for something that is silly and just plain fun, be sure and turn out for the Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta and Duck Festival in September. Seriously, you haven't really lived until you have seen a rubber duck race! Plus there is great fair food, a 5K run and a host of stands and kiosks set up for the event.
Rockwall Sports
Texans take their sports very seriously. If you are a sports fan, and even if you aren't, you have to support the Dallas Cowboys. It's almost required under Texas law. That said, there are tons and tons of local sports teams to turn out and support. Friday night high school football games are an institution in Texas so you will have plenty of company even if you don't have kids! In the spring and summer the local schools have baseball games and you will, of course, be supporting the Texas Rangers who make their home in nearby Arlington. If you are a sports enthusiast, you will find plenty to love and support in Rockwall.