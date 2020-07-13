All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
Windsong.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Windsong
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Windsong

17717 Vail St · (972) 370-5175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17717 Vail St, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1123 · Avail. now

$966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 1736 · Avail. now

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 1723 · Avail. now

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0723 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsong.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
on-site laundry
carport
hot tub
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome to Windsong Apartments in Dallas, TX, a Choice Living Apartment Community featuring Distinct Living and spacious floorplans.

Your pet-friendly home features large closets, built-in microwave, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer connections. Everything was designed with you in mind.

Relax alongside one of our refreshing resort-style swimming pools with outdoor cooking area, work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center or play a round of tennis on our tennis courts.

Conveniently located with easy access to President George Bush Turnpike, the North Dallas Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway (highway 121) and Interstate 35, you are close to everything that Dallas offers.

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Up to 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per person over 18
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windsong have any available units?
Windsong has 8 units available starting at $966 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsong have?
Some of Windsong's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsong currently offering any rent specials?
Windsong is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsong pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsong is pet friendly.
Does Windsong offer parking?
Yes, Windsong offers parking.
Does Windsong have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsong does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsong have a pool?
Yes, Windsong has a pool.
Does Windsong have accessible units?
No, Windsong does not have accessible units.
Does Windsong have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsong has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Everly
9350 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75243
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University