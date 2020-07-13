Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court on-site laundry carport hot tub

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to Windsong Apartments in Dallas, TX, a Choice Living Apartment Community featuring Distinct Living and spacious floorplans.



Your pet-friendly home features large closets, built-in microwave, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer connections. Everything was designed with you in mind.



Relax alongside one of our refreshing resort-style swimming pools with outdoor cooking area, work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center or play a round of tennis on our tennis courts.



Conveniently located with easy access to President George Bush Turnpike, the North Dallas Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway (highway 121) and Interstate 35, you are close to everything that Dallas offers.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.