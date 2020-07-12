/
vickery
298 Apartments for rent in Vickery, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community just blocks from the Shops at Park Lane. Amenities include two swimming pools with spa and hot tub. Covered parking available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
45 Units Available
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,064
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Brand new apartments with gourmet kitchens, wood-style flooring, and soaking tubs. Community amenities include a resident lounge, pool, and conference room. Near Royal Oaks Country Club and Meadow Central Market. Right by Highway 75.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
2 Units Available
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
982 sqft
Cable ready units have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Cats and most dog breeds are allowed. The fully-equipped fitness center includes free weights. Located near Harry S. Moss Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
33 Units Available
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, blinds and gourmet kitchens. Community is located close to Asian Mint, Matchbox, Dallas Equestrian Center and Moss Park.
Verified
1 of 104
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
18 Units Available
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,260
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
1140 sqft
Just off Highway 75 and adjacent to The Shops at Park Lane. These 1-2 bedroom units include 10-foot ceilings, private balcony and walk-in closets. Numerous on-site amenities like rooftop lounge, pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
Conveniently close to Harry S. Moss Park and major roads, including US 75. Apartments include modern pendant lighting and wood-burning fireplaces in select units. Community amenities include pet park and luxury-style pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,010
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1067 sqft
Luxury Midtown Park apartments conveniently located right off I-75 and near a DART railway station. Modern floor plans feature concrete or hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Close to a Trader Joe's and Northpark Mall.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$705
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
Looking for your next home sweet home? Well, choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make, so we want to help you by giving you the best option with Tribeca On The Creek, where you can make yourself at home with our
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
894 sqft
Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
830 sqft
Located on Park Lane and close to the local park. These luxury apartments feature a fireplace, a fully equipped modern kitchen and walk-in closets. A pleasant community offers a putting green and a pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
40 Units Available
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1805 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining at NorthPark Center and the Shops at Park Lane, this community offers luxuries like valet service, hot tub and concierge. Recently renovated units have a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community conveniently close to Route 75 offers amenities such as a swimming pool, gated entrance and covered parking. One- and two-bedroom units with private patio/balcony, fireplace and W/D hookups available. Pets allowed with limitations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
47 Units Available
Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1061 sqft
Lush apartments that blend comfort with style, just minutes from Uptown, Dallas. First-class amenities include swimming pool and sun deck. Well-designed units boast modern interiors and large windows.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the urban village of Midtown Dallas. Close to Highland Park, with Highway 75 and Walnut Hill DART Station nearby. Amenities include a full-scale gym, golf simulator and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
871 sqft
Located close to freeways, malls and dining in Dallas. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. W/D sets in units, private patios/balconies and huge walk-in closets. Close to public transit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
49 Units Available
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1215 sqft
Unique amenities include walk-in closets, hardwood floors, pool, gym, dog park, and media and game room. Studio and 1-2 bedroom units available. Located off Highway 75 and within minutes of parks, golfing, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
982 sqft
Pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, playground and on-site laundry. Spacious kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Easy access to local transit for shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to N. Central Expressway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
918 sqft
Located only minutes from Downtown and Uptown Dallas, this community is also near the Caruth Plaza. Take a break at the coffee bar, pool or courtyard. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1034 sqft
The Pearl at Midtown is conveniently situated for an easy commute to downtown Dallas, a short walk to White Rock Lake, Top Golf, or a quick visit to North Park Mall and the Dallas Farmers Market.
Results within 1 mile of Vickery
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$947
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,630
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1245 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-635 and I-75. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen and comes with a DirecTV and high speed internet package. Amenities include a fitness center and two swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
46 Units Available
Village Green
5350 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
916 sqft
With its tall pines and live oaks and many shades of (you know) landscaping, Green earns its name everyday right through to the private tennis courts (this is the only neighborhood in The Village with its own courts).
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
27 Units Available
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1352 sqft
Furnished apartments with alarm system, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and other appliances. Resort-inspired amenities include bars, tanning decks, pools and hot tubs, and a clubhouse. Walk to nearby stores including Target, Kohl's, and Pier 1.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
51 Units Available
75 West
7927 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$964
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,143
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1098 sqft
Upscale community situated just minutes from Medical City, downtown Dallas and shopping at North Park Mall. Units include laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents also have access to gym, pool, sauna and coffee bar.
