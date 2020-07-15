/
UTA
July 15 2020
13 Apartments For Rent Near UT Arlington
48 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
21 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
20 Units Available
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
947 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near Arlington Entertainment District. Modern kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Tennis court, pool, coffee bar amenities. Near University of Texas at Arlington and Lincoln Square.
6 Units Available
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, facilities for people with a disability, and pass-through bars. Close to the University of Texas at Arlington.
Contact for Availability
404 Border
404 E Border St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Arlington apartments just blocks from UT Austin, ideal for students. One- and two-bedroom units feature open floor plans in a community with a resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym.
6 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
9 Units Available
700 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1200 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open; however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing office to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
22 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
17 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
25 Units Available
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
Welcome to great apartment home living in northeast Texas, welcome to Waterdance! Our friendly community is located in Arlington, TX, just minutes from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment hot spots.
1 Unit Available
509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants.
4 Units Available
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Townhomes in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
812 North Center Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
988 sqft
Welcome to the Stadium West Apartments! Love Where You Live! At Stadium West Apartments, our first priority is making our residents feel at home. Our spacious two bedroom apartments offer balconies, fireplaces, dishwashers and more.