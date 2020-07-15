Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM

8 Apartments For Rent Near Collin County Community College District

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
38 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1348 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$956
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
22 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,210
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
10 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1006 sqft
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

