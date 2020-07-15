/
/
/
Parker University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
7 Apartments For Rent Near Parker University
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
66 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,781
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
66 Units Available
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,436
1352 sqft
Upscale interiors with hardwood-style floors and crown molding. Direct access to lake for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and central fountain. Reach I-635 and I-35E within five minutes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
243 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,286
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
26 Units Available
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Valencia's luxury apartment homes are the finest in North Dallas. \n\nOur beautifully landscaped grounds and meticulous attention to detail will make coming home a joy.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
47 Units Available
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
The Villages of Royal Lane, offers garden style apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 8 at 04:25 PM
5 Units Available
Bachman-Northwest Highway
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
606 sqft
Distinguished by its location across from Bachman Lake Recreational Park, Bachman Oaks offers comfortable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in a diverse area where restaurants, convenient stores, shopping centers, and entertainment venues are only