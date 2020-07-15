Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
TX
/
Parker University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM

7 Apartments For Rent Near Parker University

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
66 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,781
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
66 Units Available
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,436
1352 sqft
Upscale interiors with hardwood-style floors and crown molding. Direct access to lake for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and central fountain. Reach I-635 and I-35E within five minutes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
243 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,286
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
26 Units Available
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Valencia's luxury apartment homes are the finest in North Dallas. \n\nOur beautifully landscaped grounds and meticulous attention to detail will make coming home a joy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
47 Units Available
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
The Villages of Royal Lane, offers garden style apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 8 at 04:25 PM
5 Units Available
Bachman-Northwest Highway
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
606 sqft
Distinguished by its location across from Bachman Lake Recreational Park, Bachman Oaks offers comfortable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in a diverse area where restaurants, convenient stores, shopping centers, and entertainment venues are only

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University