Village Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly cable included parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly concierge dog park doorman internet access

Call us today to schedule a tour! The distinguished multilevel town-homes that face Southwestern Boulevard and Caruth Haven Lane define the Hill neighborhood, offering a wide variety of floor plans, generous living spaces with some of the best views overlooking The Village. Location is a luxury here, too. You're completely secluded yet close to I-75, and you'll have all the offerings of The Village Next directly across the street. Neighborhood amenities include: three pools, a poolside grilling area, easy access to Greenville Avenue and I-75, and access to The Village Fit.