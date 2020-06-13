258 Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
30 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
25 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
22 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,272
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,052
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is in a private neighborhood. North Richland Hills area provides great shopping and entertainment options. For those who stay home, a movie theater, pool and gym are available. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
972 sqft
Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste.
Results within 1 mile of North Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
31 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
$
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$790
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$683
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
9 Units Available
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
889 sqft
LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE! Located in Haltom City, Texas, Heritage Apartments is a beautiful community that offers convenience and comfort. Nestled just off Highway 377, your commute to Fort Worth will be effortless.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
9 Units Available
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments. How home should feel! At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
Parc at Bakers Pointe
7120 Baker Blvd, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of North Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1552 Forest Park Circle 130 Available 07/15/20 B1 - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom 862 sf Living Room 14 X 11.6 Dining Room 7.6 X 9 Bedroom 13 X 12.6 Bedroom 11 X 11 (RLNE2521480)

Median Rent in North Richland Hills

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Richland Hills is $1,098, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,365.
Studio
$922
1 Bed
$1,098
2 Beds
$1,365
3+ Beds
$1,851

June 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report. North Richland Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Richland Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

North Richland Hills rents declined significantly over the past month

North Richland Hills rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Richland Hills stand at $1,099 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. North Richland Hills' year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Richland Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    North Richland Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Richland Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Richland Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • North Richland Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in North Richland Hills.
    • While North Richland Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Richland Hills than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in North Richland Hills.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in North Richland Hills?
    In North Richland Hills, the median rent is $922 for a studio, $1,098 for a 1-bedroom, $1,365 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,851 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Richland Hills, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around North Richland Hills?
    Some of the colleges located in the North Richland Hills area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to North Richland Hills?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Richland Hills from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

