Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance package receiving tennis court parking on-site laundry bike storage hot tub lobby online portal playground

The serene setting you desire, with the convenient location you require. Princeton Court Apartments in Dallas, Texas, offers you affordable living in the ultimate location, away from the mainstream yet close to freeways, recreation, malls, businesses and entertainment. Enjoy our beautiful sparkling pool and 24-hour fitness center, spacious floor plan designs and a convenient location within walking distance to public transportation. Our commitment to excellent customer service is our priority.