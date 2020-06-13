82 Apartments for rent in Corinth, TX📍
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 28
1 of 40
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 34
1 of 46
1 of 3
1 of 29
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 57
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 3
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 1
Within easy commuting distance to Dallas, Corinth boasts something the big city can't -- an enviable cost of living below the national average (not everything bigger in Texas is better, it seems!). Here, you'll find stunning houses and condos, hardworking people and an area with a low crime rate.
Most Texans consider Corinth an ideal place to live. The general consensus is that if you live in the city, you've done well with your career and it's time to kick back and enjoy your hard-earned money. Since it's such a popular place, duplexes for rent and houses for sale don't stay on the market long. You want to start searching for a place to live about two or three months before you actually plan on moving. If you find a place you love, make an offer right away.
The good news is that there really isn't any such thing as a bad part or neighborhood of Corinth. No matter where you decide to settle, you'll find there are nice places to make your home, and the local residents enjoy a quiet kind of life.
City Center: City Center is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Corinth. The tone of the neighborhood is self-sufficient and quiet. It's unusual for homes or apartments to stay vacant for long. Most of the residential options include medium to large homes as well as apartment complexes. The few high-rise buildings in the neighborhood are fairly new constructions.
Dallas Lake: The Dallas Lake area is a great residential place for after-hours activities, both sports and the arts. While most of the people who live in Dallas Lake are full-time residents and homeowners, it is possible to find duplexes for rent and rental housing if you look hard enough.
If your travels lead you to Corinth, you're going to find that it's a very nice place to settle down. The weather is almost constantly set to sunny, the price of water is reasonable, and the crime rate is low. There are many things you're going to love about living in the town, including the short drive to Wiggley Field dog park, the Dallas/Forth Worth airport and the access to some pretty amazing parks. Whether renting studio apartments or purchasing a nice house, you will enjoy your decision to relocate to Corinth.