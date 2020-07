Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park doorman e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service yoga

The Christopher at the Union offer Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Dazzling amenities are everywhere from the resort-style pool and fitness facilities on the Amenity Deck to the balconies and glamorous views of this singular neighborhood and everything it offers. A vibrant plaza sits just below. The Christopher at The Union Dallas provides a combination of office, retail, grocery and residential high-rise living. The twenty-three-story residential tower, The Christopher, consists of 309 luxury apartment homes. Located in the heart of Dallas, between Victory Park, Downtown Dallas, and Uptown Dallas, The Christopher is the perfect location with on-site retail and a grocery store "Tom Thumb".