Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool internet access online portal trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving

Live the lifestyle you deserve when you make your home at Veridian Place. Complete with a wide array of amenities and features, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Far North Dallas, TX. Your new apartment home is crafted with your comfort and wellbeing in mind. Stay cool with the help of air conditioning and ceiling fans, create your favorite cuisines in your chef-quality kitchen, and unwind beside your soothing in-home fireplace. In addition to the tasteful living spaces, our community grounds are home to a gorgeous resort-inspired swimming pool, a modern 24-hour fitness center, and an onsite dog park for you and your pup to enjoy.