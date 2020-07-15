/
UT Dallas
12 Apartments For Rent Near UT Dallas
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
62 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$958
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,033
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
27 Units Available
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1719 sqft
Near Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike. This pet-friendly community offers upscale interiors with wood flooring, islands in the kitchen and granite countertops. On-site volleyball court, business center, dog park and theater.
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1557 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
19 Units Available
Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,463
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1553 sqft
Situated close to Highway 190 and West Renner Road. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and ice maker. Community includes a pool, playground and internet cafe.
22 Units Available
Lowest Greenville
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,223
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
78 Units Available
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1302 sqft
Near the President George Bush Turnpike, 7421 Frankford has lots to offer, from walk-in closets to the granite countertops, all available in one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Full suite of amenities with each unit.
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Welcome home to a new level of residential living at The Standard at CityLine! With an impressive collection of twelve different floor plan options, luxury amenities, premium features, and an idyllic location, youll be glad you chose our Richardson,
11 Units Available
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cosmopolitan apartments in North Dallas. 1-3 bedroom townhomes available with attached garages, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Community has dry cleaning service and game room. Walking distance to shops and breweries.
Richardson Crossing
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1267 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,085
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
38 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$697
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.