fort worth avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
243 Apartments for rent in Fort Worth Avenue, Dallas, TX
26 Units Available
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,135
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1136 sqft
Luxury community with outdoor skyline terrace and views of downtown, street level retail and fitness center. Apartments have high ceilings, wood-vinyl flooring and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
18 Units Available
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1231 sqft
As part of a mixed-use development in Dallas, the apartments put residents close to plenty of shopping and dining. The brand-new studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors and updated fixtures.
27 Units Available
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1170 sqft
Outdoor biergarten and bocce ball court. Grassy double-gated dog park with towering trees, picnic table seating. Fitness room with free weights, kettlebells, medicine balls in addition to cardio and strength machines. Upscale homes with recycled glass countertops, plank flooring.
24 Units Available
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1204 sqft
Stylish apartments with open designs and alluring color schemes. Enjoy use of the social room with kitchen, full-service conference room and body salon. Near Four Corners Brewing Company, House of Blues and other entertainment.
9 Units Available
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1132 sqft
Introducing Magnolia off Sylvan apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Fort Worth Avenue in the acclaimed Kessler Park neighborhood west of downtown Dallas, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Worth Avenue
17 Units Available
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,000
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1199 sqft
Luxury abounds with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies. Residents have full access of the clubhouse, coffee bar and pool. Property located close to I-30, Trammel Crow Park, Dallas Design District and Art District.
32 Units Available
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,025
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1164 sqft
Offering studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, this unit sits just east of Trammell Crow Park and North of I-356. Amenities include an on-site Cyber Lounge, outdoor kitchens, modern flooring and faux wood blinds.
8 Units Available
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,122
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1369 sqft
Community living with pet park, pool, game room. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance to variety of dining, shopping, entertainment. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Near Trinity River.
40 Units Available
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1056 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Both Coombs Creek and Bishops Arts District are nearby. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, concierge, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
27 Units Available
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1302 sqft
Right across the Trinity River and easily accessible from I-30, this community is conveniently located. On-site concierge, gym and game room. Sit by the fireplace in these furnished units after a dip in the pool.
43 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,300
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1192 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
13 Units Available
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
937 sqft
Stylish apartments feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with modern features. Comes with 24-hour maintenance, as well as a swimming pool and carport.
28 Units Available
The 23
2370 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,599
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
1227 sqft
Within walking distance of the Perot Museum of Natural Science in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and keyless entry. Luxury community amenities including infinity pool and gym.
7 Units Available
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
907 sqft
Find your new apartment at Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park Apartments in Dallas, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans. From amenities to floor plan options, the community staff is ready to help match you with the perfect new place.
58 Units Available
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$704
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
The View at Kessler Park Apartments is not an ordinary apartment living experience; it is a community and a home that enables you to dream while you are awake! The View at Kessler Park is led by a caring team of individuals that are committed to
25 Units Available
555 Ross
1777 N Record St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1113 sqft
Modern homes in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Tenants have access to a business center, pool and courtyard. Near the Old Red Museum. Close to Pioneer Park. By I-35E.
43 Units Available
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,210
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1218 sqft
Alta Trinity Green invites you to get in on the ground floor of something brand new. We offer stylish studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of Dallas, TX.
4 Units Available
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover a new place to live at Oakwood Apartments! Located just minutes from I30, you can easily get to where you need to go. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floorplans. Find your new home at Oakwood Apartments.
19 Units Available
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$979
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1279 sqft
Located just off I-35E, the Zang Triangle Apartments offer access to dozens of local shops and restaurants and feature unique 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy bamboo flooring, full appliances and luxury community amenities.
1 Unit Available
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered parking and entryways lead to spacious units with large walk-in closets. Convenient to I-30 and Loop 12, with easy access to Six Flags, AT&T Stadium, and Hurricane Harbor.
20 Units Available
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a close-knit neighborhood with easy access to downtown, I-30, I-35, Bishop Arts District and Trinity Grove restaurants. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
3 Units Available
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Founders Square Apartments in Oak Cliff offers an exciting residential experience just minutes from the sights and sounds of downtown Dallas.
2 Units Available
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature ceiling fans, covered entry and double stainless steel sinks. Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and pool. Minutes from Dallas Zoo, Dallas Fair Park and DFW.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Worth Avenue
11 Units Available
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at Haskell Flats apartments.
