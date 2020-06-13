/
/
aubrey
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 PM
51 Apartments for rent in Aubrey, TX📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
37 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
28 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1824 waggoner Drive
1824 Waggoner Dr, Aubrey, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1721 sqft
NEVER LIVED IN BRAND 4 BEDROOM NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME!!! Modern Kitchen with Island , Granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Stainless Appliances! Home is conveniently located in up and coming Aubrey only 5 minutes from 380.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 W Plum Street
103 West Plum Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1176 sqft
Charming Home in Aubrey ISD and close to downtown Aubrey! Faux wood floors in living and bedrooms. Air Conditioning and roof recently replaced and recently painted interior. Updated 2in faux blinds. Washer and Dryer provided.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
606 Brockett Street
606 Brockett Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1146 sqft
Kitchen has granite and new SS appliances. Large corner lot. Laminate floors in living room. updated bathrooms with new toilets, tub, fixtures. All new windows. Move in ready. Gas water heater and heater.
1 of 25
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
404 Brocket
404 Brockett Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
- (RLNE4681735)
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
418 Meadow Lane
418 Meadow Lane, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1396 sqft
Available start showing Feb 3* Available for rent March 1st 2020!Great Location in Aubrey ISD!!Lots of Updates! Close to all Schools and just off Hwy 377 in town in Aubrey* Brick 3*2*2 on large cul de sac Lot*Large covered Back Porch w wood Privacy
Results within 1 mile of Aubrey
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11616 Fm 428
11616 Fm 428, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1935 sqft
17.5 acres of sandy loam with a pond and creek! Fully fenced. 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and 2 living areas. Remodeled master bath and kitchen, granite, SS appl, refrigerator included. Wood floors, cedar closet and pettet stove in living area.
Results within 5 miles of Aubrey
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
515 E Liberty Street
515 East Liberty Street, Pilot Point, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Pilot Point ready for immediate move in! This home features fresh paint and flooring throughout. Large open living area, split bedroom floorplan, with large fenced in backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1127 Hot Springs Way
1127 Hot Springs Way, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2338 sqft
Unique single story home for lease across from Old Celina Park. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2.5 car garage. It’s equipped with a welcoming family room with gas burning fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9923 Smiley Road
9923 Smiley Road, Denton County, TX
Studio
$900
217800 sqft
Great Investment Property, Grab it will its available! 5 Acre pasture lands with frontage on Smiley and FM 428. Bring your home and business and enjoy its beauty.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
709 E Main Street
709 East Main Street, Pilot Point, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1252 sqft
Lawn Care Provided! Location, Location, Location! Great Remodeled 3.2.
Results within 10 miles of Aubrey
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
13 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
218 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
$818
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Aubrey rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
Some of the colleges located in the Aubrey area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aubrey from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX