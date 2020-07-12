272 Apartments for rent in Redbird, Dallas, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
35 Units Available
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
26 Units Available
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1272 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
942 sqft
These beautiful apartment homes feature fireplaces, cathedral ceilings and courtyard views. Large walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Located close to I-20 and shops and restaurants. Fully equipped fitness center and sparkling swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1206 sqft
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Results within 1 mile of Redbird
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
7 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
25 Units Available
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
15 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$849
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$873
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
8 Units Available
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1130 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
22 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
901 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
32 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Results within 5 miles of Redbird
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
899 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
937 sqft
Stylish apartments feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with modern features. Comes with 24-hour maintenance, as well as a swimming pool and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,267
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1179 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. It's the Bishop Arts Way. The vibe is modern vintage with an eclectic Texas twist.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1157 sqft
Upscale living in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood. Thoughtfully designed floor plans and amenities like bike rentals, private garages and stainless steel appliances. Near I-30 and I-35E.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vistas at Pinnacle Park is located at 4599 W Davis St Dallas, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
907 sqft
Find your new apartment at Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park Apartments in Dallas, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans. From amenities to floor plan options, the community staff is ready to help match you with the perfect new place.
