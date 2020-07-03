9600 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Unique Urban Town Home located in desirous, exclusive area on Royal Lane is nestled strategically between Abrams and Skillman. This two-story home boasts two master bedrooms, one up and one down with 3 balconies. Completely and recently renovated, NEW: Polished Concrete Flooring, this classic retreat won't last long. Hurry in to see your new urban get-away! HOA fees paid by landlord. Deposit to hold unit is $3090.00. 1st month's rent due on move-in. LESSEES Call Agent or Landlord for showing. AGENTS set with ShowingTime.com. Docs req'd: Last 3 rental references with valid contact info, 90 days paycheck stubs, copy of drivers license, email address. If favorable, you will be invited to fill out an application