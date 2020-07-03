All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9600 Royal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9600 Royal Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:53 AM

9600 Royal Lane

9600 Royal Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9600 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Unique Urban Town Home located in desirous, exclusive area on Royal Lane is nestled strategically between Abrams and Skillman. This two-story home boasts two master bedrooms, one up and one down with 3 balconies. Completely and recently renovated, NEW: Polished Concrete Flooring, this classic retreat won't last long. Hurry in to see your new urban get-away! HOA fees paid by landlord. Deposit to hold unit is $3090.00. 1st month's rent due on move-in. LESSEES Call Agent or Landlord for showing. AGENTS set with ShowingTime.com. Docs req'd: Last 3 rental references with valid contact info, 90 days paycheck stubs, copy of drivers license, email address. If favorable, you will be invited to fill out an application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Royal Lane have any available units?
9600 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Royal Lane have?
Some of 9600 Royal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9600 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9600 Royal Lane offer parking?
No, 9600 Royal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9600 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9600 Royal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Royal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Royal Lane has a pool.
Does 9600 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 9600 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University