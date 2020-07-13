All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

The Regent

17717 Preston Rd · (469) 208-0735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17717 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1702 · Avail. Sep 4

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. Sep 8

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1405 · Avail. Jul 25

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 46+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5204 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1807 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 3904 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Regent.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
on-site laundry
volleyball court
Tucked in a private gated setting in the Far North neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, The Regent offers resort-inspired living in a convenient location. Our renovated one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts with warm wood-style flooring and walk-in closets. A cozy fireplace will keep you and your pets toasty on chilly winter evenings, while cooling air conditioning will keep the temperature just right during the summer months. Beyond your front door, you'll discover an array of amenities, including three resort-inspired swimming pools, a well-stocked fitness center, and a relaxing clubhouse with an internet cafe and coffee bar.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Amenity Fee: $10/month, Package Locker Fee: $4/month, Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Regent have any available units?
The Regent has 55 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Regent have?
Some of The Regent's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Regent currently offering any rent specials?
The Regent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Regent pet-friendly?
Yes, The Regent is pet friendly.
Does The Regent offer parking?
Yes, The Regent offers parking.
Does The Regent have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Regent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Regent have a pool?
Yes, The Regent has a pool.
Does The Regent have accessible units?
No, The Regent does not have accessible units.
Does The Regent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Regent has units with dishwashers.

