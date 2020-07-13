Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access online portal on-site laundry volleyball court

Tucked in a private gated setting in the Far North neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, The Regent offers resort-inspired living in a convenient location. Our renovated one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts with warm wood-style flooring and walk-in closets. A cozy fireplace will keep you and your pets toasty on chilly winter evenings, while cooling air conditioning will keep the temperature just right during the summer months. Beyond your front door, you'll discover an array of amenities, including three resort-inspired swimming pools, a well-stocked fitness center, and a relaxing clubhouse with an internet cafe and coffee bar.