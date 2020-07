Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub

Holiday Hills Apartments is located close to all that the DFW Metroplex has to offer! With convenient access to I-30 and Loop 12, Holiday Hills is only minutes away from Downtown Dallas as well as Arlington, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, DFW Airport and much more. In addition, you're just minutes from the excitement of Six Flags, Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium, Hurricane Harbor, and some of the best dining around! You're going to love Holiday Hills!