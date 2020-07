Gables McKinney Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room package receiving yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center courtyard dog park green community lobby online portal shuffle board

When you put together a perfect combination of modern and marvelous, you find everything you need. Located in the heart of Uptown Dallas with Whole Foods Market on our ground floor with free grocery delivery to your front door, convenience has a new name! Ride the free McKinney Ave trolley to the vibrant Arts District or trendy West Village, or take a stroll around the charming State Thomas Historic District full of old Victorians, brownstones, and gas lamp lined streets. Welcome home. Gables McKinney Ave. is waiting for you.