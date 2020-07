Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park pool bbq/grill cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym clubhouse courtyard hot tub media room package receiving smoke-free community

Cantabria at Turtle Creek stands out with our one-of-a-kind apartment offerings. Located in the heart of Turtle Creek in Dallas, Texas, each of our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments is detailed with unique features that create a custom feel. In-home apartment features include energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings and porcelain tile with a wood-like finish. Community amenities include a full-service concierge team, resort-style pool with outdoor grilling & dining area and an on-site dog park.