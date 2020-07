Amenities

UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE on select apartments! Emerge from luxurious residences in the heart of uptown Dallas. Choose your unique home to unwind in your high-rise desires. Refined yet bold and spirited, Victory Place is an escape from the bustle of Uptown, but is no less vibrant. Retail, fine dining, Katy Trail access, and entertainment at the AAC cater to all that lead active lifestyles but appreciate the comforts of an urban retreat. Its timeless architecture and modern interiors exude a casual sophistication unlike any high-rise in the city. In the spirit of Victory, this is the place to live on top. Victory Place brightens its residences with lavish community amenities and unique apartment features. Browse through our studio, one, two and three-bedroom floor plans. Decide on the perfect match that fits your every desire, and quickly discover the appeal and elegant look of luxurious style within the city of Dallas.