Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Creek.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
hot tub
Experience the quality that's rarely found today. Welcome home to Canyon Creek Apartments in Dallas, Texas! Enjoy our quiet, secluded and wooded setting away from the urban hustle, yet close to the heart of city convenience. Residents love our mature, beautiful trees, refreshing swimming pool and relaxing courtyard. Our beautifully appointed and spacious apartment homes are accented with luxury, updated features! Love The Place You Live.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.