Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

Canyon Creek

Open Now until 6pm
10951 Stone Canyon Rd · (972) 646-3023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Spring Special - Recieve $600 in FREE RENT on select apartment homes! (Act Fast- Limited Time Only- 12-month lease required)
Location

10951 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX 75230

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 362 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
hot tub
Experience the quality that's rarely found today.
Welcome home to Canyon Creek Apartments in Dallas, Texas! Enjoy our quiet, secluded and wooded setting away from the urban hustle, yet close to the heart of city convenience. Residents love our mature, beautiful trees, refreshing swimming pool and relaxing courtyard. Our beautifully appointed and spacious apartment homes are accented with luxury, updated features!
Love The Place You Live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Creek have any available units?
Canyon Creek has 8 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Creek have?
Some of Canyon Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Creek is offering the following rent specials: Spring Special - Recieve $600 in FREE RENT on select apartment homes! (Act Fast- Limited Time Only- 12-month lease required)
Is Canyon Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Creek is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Creek offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Creek offers parking.
Does Canyon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canyon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Creek have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Creek has a pool.
Does Canyon Creek have accessible units?
No, Canyon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Creek has units with dishwashers.
