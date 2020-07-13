Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system hot tub

Experience the quality that's rarely found today.

Welcome home to Canyon Creek Apartments in Dallas, Texas! Enjoy our quiet, secluded and wooded setting away from the urban hustle, yet close to the heart of city convenience. Residents love our mature, beautiful trees, refreshing swimming pool and relaxing courtyard. Our beautifully appointed and spacious apartment homes are accented with luxury, updated features!

Love The Place You Live.