Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

9115 Leaside Drive

9115 Leaside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9115 Leaside Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in coveted Lake Highlands L Streets, feeding to Exemplary Lake Highlands Elem. Open floor plan features updated kitchen & 3 full baths, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living areas, eat in kitchen w granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & refrigerator included. Full size utility room w optional washer & dryer, large master walk in closet in, recent windows and roof. Oversized, fully fenced-in yard with deck leading to detached 2 car garage w room for storage. So many extras not typical for a lease property make this home a must see! Ask for details. House is vacant and ready for immediate move in. Full Disclosure: Listing Agent is a part owner of this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 Leaside Drive have any available units?
9115 Leaside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9115 Leaside Drive have?
Some of 9115 Leaside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 Leaside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Leaside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 Leaside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9115 Leaside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9115 Leaside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9115 Leaside Drive offers parking.
Does 9115 Leaside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 Leaside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 Leaside Drive have a pool?
No, 9115 Leaside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9115 Leaside Drive have accessible units?
No, 9115 Leaside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 Leaside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 Leaside Drive has units with dishwashers.

