9115 Leaside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in coveted Lake Highlands L Streets, feeding to Exemplary Lake Highlands Elem. Open floor plan features updated kitchen & 3 full baths, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living areas, eat in kitchen w granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & refrigerator included. Full size utility room w optional washer & dryer, large master walk in closet in, recent windows and roof. Oversized, fully fenced-in yard with deck leading to detached 2 car garage w room for storage. So many extras not typical for a lease property make this home a must see! Ask for details. House is vacant and ready for immediate move in. Full Disclosure: Listing Agent is a part owner of this property.