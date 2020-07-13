All apartments in Dallas
Vail Village Club Apartments
Vail Village Club Apartments

3839 Briargrove Ln · (972) 701-3377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3839 Briargrove Ln, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8103 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 8115 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 9105 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vail Village Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
racquetball court
Welcome to Vail Village Club Apartments, the premier apartment community in Dallas, Texas. Nestled in the mountains of Vail, Vail Village Club Apartments is reminiscent of a Colorado ski resort, offering a relaxed and carefree lifestyle to its residents. Residents will have their choice of a one or two bedroom floor plan, which boast cozy fireplaces, elegant vaulted ceilings, and beautiful hardwood flooring. If you prefer life outside of your apartment, pursue your fitness goals with frequent swims in our sparkling pool, practice your three-pointers on our outdoor basketball court, or release stress in our well-equipped fitness center. From the moment you walk through the front doors, you will fell a sense of comfort and security instituted by our numerous amenities, meticulously groomed grounds, and bucolic clubhouse that will whisk you away to the mountains of the Southwest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125 {1 bedroom} $250 (2 bedroom}
Move-in Fees: $75 - admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit:
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 45lb weight limit
Parking Details: Each apt. gets one covered parking. Garages are $85.00.
Storage Details: Garages $85.00

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vail Village Club Apartments have any available units?
Vail Village Club Apartments has 8 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vail Village Club Apartments have?
Some of Vail Village Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vail Village Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vail Village Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vail Village Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vail Village Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vail Village Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vail Village Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Vail Village Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vail Village Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vail Village Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vail Village Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Vail Village Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Vail Village Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does Vail Village Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vail Village Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
