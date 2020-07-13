Amenities
Welcome to Vail Village Club Apartments, the premier apartment community in Dallas, Texas. Nestled in the mountains of Vail, Vail Village Club Apartments is reminiscent of a Colorado ski resort, offering a relaxed and carefree lifestyle to its residents. Residents will have their choice of a one or two bedroom floor plan, which boast cozy fireplaces, elegant vaulted ceilings, and beautiful hardwood flooring. If you prefer life outside of your apartment, pursue your fitness goals with frequent swims in our sparkling pool, practice your three-pointers on our outdoor basketball court, or release stress in our well-equipped fitness center. From the moment you walk through the front doors, you will fell a sense of comfort and security instituted by our numerous amenities, meticulously groomed grounds, and bucolic clubhouse that will whisk you away to the mountains of the Southwest.