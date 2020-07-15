All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Cypress at Trinity Groves.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Cypress at Trinity Groves
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Cypress at Trinity Groves

320 Singleton Blvd · (469) 437-4991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1139 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 1135 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 4304 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 1172 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 2369 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1329 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,018

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 4441 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 4328 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress at Trinity Groves.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bike storage
car charging
dog grooming area
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves. You will love calling our brand new urban-style community home. You can enjoy the sky line views of Downtown Dallas as well as the interior landscaped courtyards. Our rooftop terrace will leave you speechless as look out into our city. Additionally, we pamper our residents with services and community events that occur monthly with our social event team sponsors. We are a pet friendly community with three gated dog park and two pet washing stations. You will have exclusive access to our two 24-hour fitness facilities with state-of-the-art gym equipment, machines, and free weights as well as free fitness classes taught by professional instructors. We provide our residents with a luxury business center with free WIFI to conduct business meetings, or just a place to escape your desk. Lastly, you will have access to both of our luxury style pools with individual cabanas. Come and see the newest development to the Trinity Groves area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress at Trinity Groves have any available units?
Cypress at Trinity Groves has 47 units available starting at $1,183 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cypress at Trinity Groves have?
Some of Cypress at Trinity Groves's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress at Trinity Groves currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress at Trinity Groves is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress at Trinity Groves pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress at Trinity Groves is pet friendly.
Does Cypress at Trinity Groves offer parking?
Yes, Cypress at Trinity Groves offers parking.
Does Cypress at Trinity Groves have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cypress at Trinity Groves offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress at Trinity Groves have a pool?
Yes, Cypress at Trinity Groves has a pool.
Does Cypress at Trinity Groves have accessible units?
Yes, Cypress at Trinity Groves has accessible units.
Does Cypress at Trinity Groves have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress at Trinity Groves has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cypress at Trinity Groves?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity