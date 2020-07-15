Amenities

Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves. You will love calling our brand new urban-style community home. You can enjoy the sky line views of Downtown Dallas as well as the interior landscaped courtyards. Our rooftop terrace will leave you speechless as look out into our city. Additionally, we pamper our residents with services and community events that occur monthly with our social event team sponsors. We are a pet friendly community with three gated dog park and two pet washing stations. You will have exclusive access to our two 24-hour fitness facilities with state-of-the-art gym equipment, machines, and free weights as well as free fitness classes taught by professional instructors. We provide our residents with a luxury business center with free WIFI to conduct business meetings, or just a place to escape your desk. Lastly, you will have access to both of our luxury style pools with individual cabanas. Come and see the newest development to the Trinity Groves area!