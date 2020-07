Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park doorman fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving valet service elevator gym cc payments dog grooming area e-payments guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table trash valet

One Uptown is the premier luxury living experience in Dallas, custom designed to embody the vivacious spirit of the Uptown neighborhood! Centrally located in the highly desirable Uptown neighborhood, One Uptown is at the epicenter of the Dallas social scene. We offer studio, one and two bedroom floor plans, as well as 28 penthouse units. This property offers 198 luxury apartments, 26,160 square feet of retail space and a 490-car underground parking garage. Additional tower amenities include two pools - Dallas' highest private rooftop infinity pool and a second-floor pool open to retail patrons featuring an outdoor club deck and a full-service bar. Be sure to visit www.oneuptown.com/news/ to check out the most recent industry accolades that highlight our stunning community!