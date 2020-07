Amenities

Modern and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments are waiting for you at Maple District Lofts Dallas. Our luxury apartments feature timeless touches like quartz and granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs, and private patios or balconies offering skyline views. High ceilings and open-concept kitchens lend a spacious atmosphere to your home that both you and your pets will love. With life-enhancing amenities like a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and weekly yoga classes onsite, Maple has everything you need. Getting around is a breeze thanks to the nearby DART connection and garage parking. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Contact Maple's accommodating team for a personal assistant along every step of the way, and let Maple District Lofts safely get you into your perfect place today!