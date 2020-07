Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access 24hr concierge bike storage conference room fire pit lobby yoga

**WE OFFER IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED, AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Everything you didn't know you wanted. You and other Uptown soulmates who love to mix it up in the City's most vibrant hub. We've been expecting you. It's all about light, air and West Village, as this magnificent 21-story tower rises above Uptown's most vibrant neighborhood. Give us a call today or tour your way and schedule through our website.