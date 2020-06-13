AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1552 Forest Park Circle 130 Available 07/15/20 B1 - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom 862 sf Living Room 14 X 11.6 Dining Room 7.6 X 9 Bedroom 13 X 12.6 Bedroom 11 X 11 (RLNE2521480)
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
21 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
9 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Parkview Bedford
13 Units Available
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1104 sqft
These stylish apartments enjoy easy access to Highway 121 and the nearby DFW Airport. Luxury townhouse-style rooms feature private balconies, vanity lighting, and spacious closets. Community amenities include swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
11 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
984 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
970 sqft
Recently upgraded, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Live the way youve always wanted without compromising style or quality. Beautifully upgraded interiors with elaborate exterior amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Bedford Meadows
58 Units Available
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
51 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
23 Units Available
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
931 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in mid-city with ceiling fans, custom cabinets and private patio/balcony. Clubhouse lounge, business center and fitness center. Located close to Highway 183 and 121 and the Texpress Tollway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
39 Units Available
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1016 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community features two pools, covered parking, and a fitness studio. Easy access to Highway 183. Walk or run at nearby Bedford Trails Linear Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$852
732 sqft
Featuring one-bedroom floor plans exclusively, Arbors on Forest Ridge is Bedford's undiscovered gem. Built-in bookshelves and intrusion alarms, plus amenities like covered parking and a pool charm residents. Just north of Bedford Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
902 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Bedford Meadows
17 Units Available
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$867
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
970 sqft
Walking paths, gazebo, grill areas. Resort-style pool with tiled water wall. Community social events. Spacious homes with generous closet space. Less than a mile to Highway 121.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
15 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
47 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Valentine Oaks
4 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.

Median Rent in Bedford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bedford is $1,066, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,325.
Studio
$895
1 Bed
$1,066
2 Beds
$1,325
3+ Beds
$1,797
Rent Report
Bedford

June 2020 Bedford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bedford Rent Report. Bedford rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bedford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bedford rents held steady over the past month

Bedford rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up significantly by 4.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bedford stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,325 for a two-bedroom. Bedford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bedford, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Bedford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Bedford, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bedford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Bedford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,325 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.0% rise in Bedford.
    • While Bedford's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bedford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bedford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Bedford?
    In Bedford, the median rent is $895 for a studio, $1,066 for a 1-bedroom, $1,325 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,797 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bedford, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bedford?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bedford area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bedford?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bedford from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

