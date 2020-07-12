/
old east dallas
296 Apartments for rent in Old East Dallas, Dallas, TX
4 Units Available
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Live here if: you see beauty in historic craftsmanship and detail Located on the same street as some of the most beautiful and historic estates in the area, the Greystone is a 10-resident property perfect for people that enjoy taking walks and
2 Units Available
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Welcome to Power Properties, a charming community of apartment homes located in the exclusive historic Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood. Power Properties has created a unique atmosphere with a boutique flare in the heart of the city.
41 Units Available
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
872 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Upper E in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
920 sqft
Live here if: You never want to come home from a trendy boutique hotel. Surrounded by stunning year-round greenery, it has been described as much as a living art installation as a high-end residence. That’s what makes Greenhouse a total knock out.
6 Units Available
London
5601 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Live here if: you think mod British style (and accents!) are drop dead sexy World-class London flair and design comes alive in Lakewood.
1 Unit Available
Munger Place Residences
5119 Junius Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live here if: you want to escape to a true mid-century modern classic A classic mid-century modern home, set in the sought after Munger Historic District—the Munger boasts custom touches inside and out.
1 Unit Available
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live here if: you love to hit the festival circuit A vibrant property famous for its lively social atmosphere, designed with the same feel and flair as South Beach in the 1960s.
3 Units Available
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
Live here if: you’re looking for cool factor that’s off the charts The Plaza defines modern luxury and a totally chic urban vibe. It’s a place for the young urbanite and social butterfly to get the most out of life in the city of Dallas.
70 Units Available
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,200
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Urban yet honoring the spirit that once was.
3 Units Available
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
800 sqft
Live here if: you’ve got a flair for design and trendy boutique living The Villa property has an authentic look and feel of a five-star boutique hotel situated in a quaint Spanish village.
3 Units Available
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live here if: you’ve got a flair for 1930s design and trendy boutique living The courtyard of The Drake feels like a luxurious outdoor living room, draped with fabric walls and designed with symmetry to create a sophisticated, yet welcoming
2 Units Available
MODERN
5002 Junius Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
725 sqft
Live here if: all the glamour and style of the 1920s is what you crave Truly an architectural work of art, The Modern boasts large loft-style residences and is nestled between stunning historic estates in the best area in town—the idyllic Munger
2 Units Available
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Following suit with its name, Chateau on Victor is a lavish, adorable community in the heart of Lakewood.
3 Units Available
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
850 sqft
Live here if: home is at a trendy and tranquil boutique resort Step into an art deco style home that looks and feels like a five-star getaway.
1 Unit Available
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Live here if: you want to step back in time True to its name, The Landmark residence is on the historic register and located on the renowned Swiss Avenue in Dallas.
1 Unit Available
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live here if: you want a home with serious sex appeal The Garden Villas are a perfect 10. The smallest, and most intimate boutique residence in the entire city, residents enjoy the kind of luxury lifestyle you only get at a five-star resort and spa.
10 Units Available
Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
556 sqft
Introducing Magnolia on Gaston apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Gaston Avenue in the acclaimed Lakewood neighborhood east of downtown Dallas, Texas.
3 Units Available
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
Live here if: you’ve got a flair for design and trendy boutique living If you walk to your own beat and embrace originality, the colorful character of the historic 1930’s Avalon will immediately strike a chord.
1 Unit Available
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live here if: you love the elegant vintage touches that remain in historic architecture Historic properties always come with a story.
1 Unit Available
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
850 sqft
Live here if: you crave 1930’s design in a quiet neighborhood Crestmore is historical landmark that hasn’t lost any of it’s 1930’s character.
1 Unit Available
The East Dallas Edition
5207 Columbia Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Columbia Avenue in Old East Dallas, this classic apartment community offers comfortable one and two bedroom spaces. With open floor plans, full appliance packages, and central HVAC, all the apartment necessities are easily met.
Results within 1 mile of Old East Dallas
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
39 Units Available
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community is situated where the Dallas Arts District and Uptown meet. The beautiful units have washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops. Community features include a game room, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
