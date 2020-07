Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr maintenance bbq/grill pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Built in 1916 as the Interurban Building Train Station in the heart of downtown Dallas, this historic landmark has been revitalized as 134 true loft spaces for rent. Interurban Building is poised at 1500 Jackson Street, just one block South of Neiman Marcus' esteemed flagship store. A short walk will land you at a number of boutiques, restaurants, and dallas hot spots for entertainment. Living at our luxe mid-rise is convenient to both work and play. Contact us for more reasons to call Interurban Building your new home.