Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

177 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX

Villages Of Bear Creek
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
16 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$810
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Villages of Bear Creek
23 Units Available
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1014 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in gated community located near dog park. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Extra storage available. Gym and pool on-site. Wheelchair accessible.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
47 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
27 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Tall Timbers Apartments
501 Sycamore Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1109 sqft
Resort-style pool with rocky waterfalls. Over 20 landscaped acres with mature trees. Large kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. One mile to Highway 360.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Villages of Bear Creek
19 Units Available
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. Community includes fitness center, pool and grills. Located within a five-mile radius from multiple schools, shopping centers and restaurants.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
911 sqft
Receipient of the June 2014 Business Beautification Award. Floorplans may include features like a wet bar, spiral staircase, and/or built-in bookshelves. Two minutes to Highway 360.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1277 sqft
Woodchase Apartments are Euless, TX is minutes from DFW Airport...Easy access to all major freeways...Located in the prestigious Bear Creek area...Convenient jogging trail & park...Beautifully landscaped with 2 natural creeks
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Villages of Bear Creek
22 Units Available
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1309 sqft
Live in the Lap of Luxury...For those who demand nothing less than the best, we proudly present The Franciscan at Bear Creek.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
21 Units Available
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
1 of 6

Last updated June 8 at 09:36pm
Villages of Bear Creek
22 Units Available
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
999 sqft
One- and two-bedrooms with newly remodeled interiors. Modern cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, dry bar, fireplaces, W/D hookups, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Easy access to Highways 360, 121, 183 and Bear Creek Golf Course in Euless, TX.
1 of 30

Last updated June 2 at 02:51pm
$
7 Units Available
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr, Euless, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$914
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Serene apartments in luxurious, pet-friendly community. Fitness center, basketball court, dog park and more. Modern interiors with wood-style floors and custom counters. Close to airport, shops and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Euless
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
21 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.

Median Rent in Euless

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Euless is $1,015, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,262.
Studio
$852
1 Bed
$1,015
2 Beds
$1,262
3+ Beds
$1,711
City GuideEuless
Known as "Tree City, USA," Euless is a charming Texas city that's located halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and it is best-known for its nationally acclaimed Arbor Daze festival in April.

Euless, Texas is known to the locals as "Tree City, USA," and after one look at its beautifully landscaped neighborhoods and lush wooded parks, you'll cotton on to the fact that folks take their trees pretty seriously around here. This doesn't make Euless a rural hideaway, however; this is a thriving community that's just 20 minutes away from two mega metropolises, Dallas and Fort Worth. It's also home to a number of major players in the business world, including Odyssey OneSource, a nationally-known HR outsourcing firm, and HM Dunn Aerospace, a leading distributor of aircraft kits, components and assemblies. With a population of 51,277 (2010 census), Euless imbues a small town Texas charm on everything, from its thriving business community to its idyllic residential neighborhoods, so that you always feel that you're welcome here, even if you're a complete stranger.

Having trouble with Craigslist Euless? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Euless

Whether you're looking for rental apartments or house rentals, you'll find a large number of property rentals in Euless. The best way to start your search is to take a scouting trip to Euless and narrow down your search by choosing a few neighborhoods that appeal to your lifestyle. You may see a number of "For Rent" signs along the way, so be prepared to dicker. You should also be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit of several hundred dollars. The good news is that Euless is the kind of town where you might be able to persuade a sympathetic landlord to waive some of this down payment, so do your best to look like a respectable, responsible prospective tenant when it comes time to start negotiations.

There's no best season when it comes to moving to Euless. Thanks to its mild climate and lack of snow, outdoor living is fairly comfortable throughout the year, so you won't have to encounter harsh temperatures during your move (unless there's a major heat wave). Likewise, rental prices and availability stay pretty consistent throughout the year, whether you choose to move in the dead of winter or in the first breath of spring.

Neighborhoods in Euless

Euless has a number of popular residential areas where you'll find condos, apartment rentals and duplexes for rent. Here are a few places to consider:

Brookside at Bear Creek: This bike-friendly residential subdivision features picturesque, multi-level, green-built homes for sale.

Glade Crossing: This is a commercial district that's close to shopping centers and service providers. It also features a number of attractive apartment complexes, so it's great place to start your apartment hunt if you'd like to live within walking distance of local amenities.

Lakewood Estates: Lakewood Estates is a popular, centrally located subdivision where you'll find homes both for sale and for rent. It also features amenities such as community swimming pools, as well as basketball and tennis courts.

West Euless Boulevard: One of the main thoroughfares in the city, this area has a number of attractive apartment complexes. You'll also find a large number of restaurants just minutes away, including Fuzzy's Taco Shop, McDonald's, Marina's Restaurant and Club and Napoli's Pizza. Plus, West Euless features service providers such as U-Haul, Uncle Bob's Self Storage and State Inspection and Tire Shop.

Trinity Boulevard: Another of the town's major thoroughfares, you'll find a number of well-maintained modern apartment complexes here. Plus, it's close to amenities such as Texas Star Golf Course and Cooper's Golf Park.

Denton Drive: There is always a variety of home rentals to choose from in this residential area. You'll also find some beautiful apartments for rent. Plus, it's close to convenience stores such as Texas Gas and Food Mart and Mr. 4 Food Mart.

Living in Euless

Euless has one of those great temperate Texas climates, with adequate rainfall (a bit more than 30 inches a year) and mild winter temperatures. During the coldest months of the year, you can expect highs in the 60s, but do be aware that summers are hot here. Break out your tank tops and cut-offs in July and August, when the average temps hover a few degrees below 100.

As for getting around, the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (known locally as the "T") offers partial bus service throughout Euless. In addition, the Trinity Railway Express light rail system, which has stations right outside of town, can get you to both Dallas and Fort Worth. Otherwise, Euless is one of those towns where it really helps to have your own wheels.

What is there to do in Euless? Plenty, as it turns out, thanks to its prime location right between Dallas and Fort Worth. With each city just 20 minutes away, Euless offers all the amenities of urban living. It's also a favorite residential destination for workers who prefer to commute rather than live in the big city.

Even so, if you're looking for a great place to eat, drink or shop, you don't have to leave the city limits, because Euless has a huge variety of restaurants, bars and retailers. Plus, this being Texas, there's barbecue -- and plenty of it. Euless locals favor North Main BBQ for its all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner buffet, where you'll find fabulous ribs, chicken, pork and sausage, all hickory-smoked and accompanied by the famous in-house sauce. If you need a break from all that barbecue, check out Saviano's, where you'll find specialties such as fried calamari, artisan pizzas and a cappellini Capri that will make you keep coming back again and again.

When you're ready to wash down all that pasta and barbecue, saunter on over to The Den, which offers great drinks specials and popular karaoke nights. If you're in the mood for a sports bar, you'll enjoy the ambiance at Rob's Billiards and Sports Bar, where you'll find not only billiards tables, but lots of TV screens for viewing the big game.

Texas is something of a mecca for golfers, thanks to its great year-round climate and lush, rolling hills. A favorite gathering place for Euless golfers is the Texas Star Golf Course, which features beautifully landscaped greens and challenging elevation changes. Another favorite is Westdale Hills Golf Course, a par three, nine-hole course boasting great water features (including a five-acre lake). There's also Cooper's Golf Park, a friendly locals' course that also offers coaching sessions from area pro golfers.

Euless is home to a number of attractive community parks, including Bear Creek Park, which offers trails and athletic fields, as well as a special separate area for dogs. A more recent attraction is the city's Aquatic Park, where you can splash away your troubles in a 325,000-gallon pool, or just relax on a specially-landscaped island built on a lazy river.

When you're ready to knuckle down to some serious shopping, there's a number of nationally known retailers to choose from, including Target, Marshalls and Home Depot. You'll also find plenty of shopping centers, including Glade Crossing Plaza and Euless Town Center, useful when you have some cash burning a serious hole in your pocket.

The biggest day of the year in Euless is Arbor Daze, a celebration of -- what else? -- trees. Don't expect to spend the day watching a local yokel tree climbing competition, however; this is a festival that folks take seriously, and in fact Arbor Dave has won more than 47 local and national awards as one of the best festivals in the country. Held in April at Euless City Hall Arbor Daze features live entertainment from well-known regional bands, as well as arts and crafts venues, great festival food and even a business expo. Plus, you'll get your own free tree to take home and plant -- how many festivals do you know of that offer free trees?

You may not find the need to drive 20 minutes away into Fort Worth or Dallas very often, because Euless has so much to offer -- from great restaurants and retailers to spacious parks and golf courses. Plus, there are trees everywhere and isn't it refreshing to find a place where the local tradition is to plant trees rather than tear them down?

June 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Euless rents declined significantly over the past month

Euless rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Euless stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,262 for a two-bedroom. Euless' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Euless, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Euless rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Euless, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Euless is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Euless' median two-bedroom rent of $1,262 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Euless.
    • While Euless' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Euless than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Euless.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Euless’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Euless renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Howe...

    View full Euless Renter Survey

    Here’s how Euless ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Euless’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Euless renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Euless, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Euless include the following:

    • Euless renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Euless were commute time (A+) and quality of local schools (A).
    • The areas of concern to Euless renters are public transit and social life, which both received F grades.
    • Euless ranks high for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Plano (A+), Carrollton (A), and Arlington (B+).
    • Euless did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Miami, FL (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love how clean the city is. I also love the 5-mile city walking trail." – Katelyn W.
    • "Very minimal crime rate, friendly neighbors and very health-conscious community." – Shavonne R.
    • "It’s a quiet town even with all the restaurant and business development." – Mark H.
    • "Everyone stays to themselves. The city is quiet and clean. But it’s very expensive." – Aminat A.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Euless?
    In Euless, the median rent is $852 for a studio, $1,015 for a 1-bedroom, $1,262 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,711 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Euless, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Euless?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Euless include Villages Of Bear Creek.
    How pet-friendly is Euless?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Euless received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Euless?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Euless received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Euless?
    Euless renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Euless did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Euless?
    Some of the colleges located in the Euless area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Euless?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Euless from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

