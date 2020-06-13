177 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX

Living in Euless

Euless has one of those great temperate Texas climates, with adequate rainfall (a bit more than 30 inches a year) and mild winter temperatures. During the coldest months of the year, you can expect highs in the 60s, but do be aware that summers are hot here. Break out your tank tops and cut-offs in July and August, when the average temps hover a few degrees below 100.

As for getting around, the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (known locally as the "T") offers partial bus service throughout Euless. In addition, the Trinity Railway Express light rail system, which has stations right outside of town, can get you to both Dallas and Fort Worth. Otherwise, Euless is one of those towns where it really helps to have your own wheels.

What is there to do in Euless? Plenty, as it turns out, thanks to its prime location right between Dallas and Fort Worth. With each city just 20 minutes away, Euless offers all the amenities of urban living. It's also a favorite residential destination for workers who prefer to commute rather than live in the big city.

Even so, if you're looking for a great place to eat, drink or shop, you don't have to leave the city limits, because Euless has a huge variety of restaurants, bars and retailers. Plus, this being Texas, there's barbecue -- and plenty of it. Euless locals favor North Main BBQ for its all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner buffet, where you'll find fabulous ribs, chicken, pork and sausage, all hickory-smoked and accompanied by the famous in-house sauce. If you need a break from all that barbecue, check out Saviano's, where you'll find specialties such as fried calamari, artisan pizzas and a cappellini Capri that will make you keep coming back again and again.

When you're ready to wash down all that pasta and barbecue, saunter on over to The Den, which offers great drinks specials and popular karaoke nights. If you're in the mood for a sports bar, you'll enjoy the ambiance at Rob's Billiards and Sports Bar, where you'll find not only billiards tables, but lots of TV screens for viewing the big game.

Texas is something of a mecca for golfers, thanks to its great year-round climate and lush, rolling hills. A favorite gathering place for Euless golfers is the Texas Star Golf Course, which features beautifully landscaped greens and challenging elevation changes. Another favorite is Westdale Hills Golf Course, a par three, nine-hole course boasting great water features (including a five-acre lake). There's also Cooper's Golf Park, a friendly locals' course that also offers coaching sessions from area pro golfers.

Euless is home to a number of attractive community parks, including Bear Creek Park, which offers trails and athletic fields, as well as a special separate area for dogs. A more recent attraction is the city's Aquatic Park, where you can splash away your troubles in a 325,000-gallon pool, or just relax on a specially-landscaped island built on a lazy river.

When you're ready to knuckle down to some serious shopping, there's a number of nationally known retailers to choose from, including Target, Marshalls and Home Depot. You'll also find plenty of shopping centers, including Glade Crossing Plaza and Euless Town Center, useful when you have some cash burning a serious hole in your pocket.

The biggest day of the year in Euless is Arbor Daze, a celebration of -- what else? -- trees. Don't expect to spend the day watching a local yokel tree climbing competition, however; this is a festival that folks take seriously, and in fact Arbor Dave has won more than 47 local and national awards as one of the best festivals in the country. Held in April at Euless City Hall Arbor Daze features live entertainment from well-known regional bands, as well as arts and crafts venues, great festival food and even a business expo. Plus, you'll get your own free tree to take home and plant -- how many festivals do you know of that offer free trees?

You may not find the need to drive 20 minutes away into Fort Worth or Dallas very often, because Euless has so much to offer -- from great restaurants and retailers to spacious parks and golf courses. Plus, there are trees everywhere and isn't it refreshing to find a place where the local tradition is to plant trees rather than tear them down?