177 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX
Euless, Texas is known to the locals as "Tree City, USA," and after one look at its beautifully landscaped neighborhoods and lush wooded parks, you'll cotton on to the fact that folks take their trees pretty seriously around here. This doesn't make Euless a rural hideaway, however; this is a thriving community that's just 20 minutes away from two mega metropolises, Dallas and Fort Worth. It's also home to a number of major players in the business world, including Odyssey OneSource, a nationally-known HR outsourcing firm, and HM Dunn Aerospace, a leading distributor of aircraft kits, components and assemblies. With a population of 51,277 (2010 census), Euless imbues a small town Texas charm on everything, from its thriving business community to its idyllic residential neighborhoods, so that you always feel that you're welcome here, even if you're a complete stranger.
Whether you're looking for rental apartments or house rentals, you'll find a large number of property rentals in Euless. The best way to start your search is to take a scouting trip to Euless and narrow down your search by choosing a few neighborhoods that appeal to your lifestyle. You may see a number of "For Rent" signs along the way, so be prepared to dicker. You should also be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit of several hundred dollars. The good news is that Euless is the kind of town where you might be able to persuade a sympathetic landlord to waive some of this down payment, so do your best to look like a respectable, responsible prospective tenant when it comes time to start negotiations.
There's no best season when it comes to moving to Euless. Thanks to its mild climate and lack of snow, outdoor living is fairly comfortable throughout the year, so you won't have to encounter harsh temperatures during your move (unless there's a major heat wave). Likewise, rental prices and availability stay pretty consistent throughout the year, whether you choose to move in the dead of winter or in the first breath of spring.
Euless has a number of popular residential areas where you'll find condos, apartment rentals and duplexes for rent. Here are a few places to consider:
Brookside at Bear Creek: This bike-friendly residential subdivision features picturesque, multi-level, green-built homes for sale.
Glade Crossing: This is a commercial district that's close to shopping centers and service providers. It also features a number of attractive apartment complexes, so it's great place to start your apartment hunt if you'd like to live within walking distance of local amenities.
Lakewood Estates: Lakewood Estates is a popular, centrally located subdivision where you'll find homes both for sale and for rent. It also features amenities such as community swimming pools, as well as basketball and tennis courts.
West Euless Boulevard: One of the main thoroughfares in the city, this area has a number of attractive apartment complexes. You'll also find a large number of restaurants just minutes away, including Fuzzy's Taco Shop, McDonald's, Marina's Restaurant and Club and Napoli's Pizza. Plus, West Euless features service providers such as U-Haul, Uncle Bob's Self Storage and State Inspection and Tire Shop.
Trinity Boulevard: Another of the town's major thoroughfares, you'll find a number of well-maintained modern apartment complexes here. Plus, it's close to amenities such as Texas Star Golf Course and Cooper's Golf Park.
Denton Drive: There is always a variety of home rentals to choose from in this residential area. You'll also find some beautiful apartments for rent. Plus, it's close to convenience stores such as Texas Gas and Food Mart and Mr. 4 Food Mart.
Euless has one of those great temperate Texas climates, with adequate rainfall (a bit more than 30 inches a year) and mild winter temperatures. During the coldest months of the year, you can expect highs in the 60s, but do be aware that summers are hot here. Break out your tank tops and cut-offs in July and August, when the average temps hover a few degrees below 100.
As for getting around, the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (known locally as the "T") offers partial bus service throughout Euless. In addition, the Trinity Railway Express light rail system, which has stations right outside of town, can get you to both Dallas and Fort Worth. Otherwise, Euless is one of those towns where it really helps to have your own wheels.
What is there to do in Euless? Plenty, as it turns out, thanks to its prime location right between Dallas and Fort Worth. With each city just 20 minutes away, Euless offers all the amenities of urban living. It's also a favorite residential destination for workers who prefer to commute rather than live in the big city.
Even so, if you're looking for a great place to eat, drink or shop, you don't have to leave the city limits, because Euless has a huge variety of restaurants, bars and retailers. Plus, this being Texas, there's barbecue -- and plenty of it. Euless locals favor North Main BBQ for its all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner buffet, where you'll find fabulous ribs, chicken, pork and sausage, all hickory-smoked and accompanied by the famous in-house sauce. If you need a break from all that barbecue, check out Saviano's, where you'll find specialties such as fried calamari, artisan pizzas and a cappellini Capri that will make you keep coming back again and again.
When you're ready to wash down all that pasta and barbecue, saunter on over to The Den, which offers great drinks specials and popular karaoke nights. If you're in the mood for a sports bar, you'll enjoy the ambiance at Rob's Billiards and Sports Bar, where you'll find not only billiards tables, but lots of TV screens for viewing the big game.
Texas is something of a mecca for golfers, thanks to its great year-round climate and lush, rolling hills. A favorite gathering place for Euless golfers is the Texas Star Golf Course, which features beautifully landscaped greens and challenging elevation changes. Another favorite is Westdale Hills Golf Course, a par three, nine-hole course boasting great water features (including a five-acre lake). There's also Cooper's Golf Park, a friendly locals' course that also offers coaching sessions from area pro golfers.
Euless is home to a number of attractive community parks, including Bear Creek Park, which offers trails and athletic fields, as well as a special separate area for dogs. A more recent attraction is the city's Aquatic Park, where you can splash away your troubles in a 325,000-gallon pool, or just relax on a specially-landscaped island built on a lazy river.
When you're ready to knuckle down to some serious shopping, there's a number of nationally known retailers to choose from, including Target, Marshalls and Home Depot. You'll also find plenty of shopping centers, including Glade Crossing Plaza and Euless Town Center, useful when you have some cash burning a serious hole in your pocket.
The biggest day of the year in Euless is Arbor Daze, a celebration of -- what else? -- trees. Don't expect to spend the day watching a local yokel tree climbing competition, however; this is a festival that folks take seriously, and in fact Arbor Dave has won more than 47 local and national awards as one of the best festivals in the country. Held in April at Euless City Hall Arbor Daze features live entertainment from well-known regional bands, as well as arts and crafts venues, great festival food and even a business expo. Plus, you'll get your own free tree to take home and plant -- how many festivals do you know of that offer free trees?
You may not find the need to drive 20 minutes away into Fort Worth or Dallas very often, because Euless has so much to offer -- from great restaurants and retailers to spacious parks and golf courses. Plus, there are trees everywhere and isn't it refreshing to find a place where the local tradition is to plant trees rather than tear them down?
June 2020 Euless Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Euless rents declined significantly over the past month
Euless rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Euless stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,262 for a two-bedroom. Euless' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Euless, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
Euless rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Euless, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Euless is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Euless' median two-bedroom rent of $1,262 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Euless.
- While Euless' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Euless than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Euless.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Euless’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
Here’s how Euless ranks on:
Apartment List has released Euless’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Euless renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Euless, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Euless include the following:
- Euless renters gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Euless were commute time (A+) and quality of local schools (A).
- The areas of concern to Euless renters are public transit and social life, which both received F grades.
- Euless ranks high for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Plano (A+), Carrollton (A), and Arlington (B+).
- Euless did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Miami, FL (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love how clean the city is. I also love the 5-mile city walking trail." – Katelyn W.
- "Very minimal crime rate, friendly neighbors and very health-conscious community." – Shavonne R.
- "It’s a quiet town even with all the restaurant and business development." – Mark H.
- "Everyone stays to themselves. The city is quiet and clean. But it’s very expensive." – Aminat A.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.