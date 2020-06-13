35 Apartments for rent in Fate, TX

/
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Fireberry Drive
405 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
62 Larkspur
62 Larkspur Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1511 sqft
Renters look no further! This beautiful home in the rapidly growing and highly sought after city of Fate won't last long. Home has great curb appeal and boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living area and in all 3 bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
243 Thatcher Drive
243 Thatcher Drive, Fate, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2977 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home built by Lennar Homes! It features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, an oversized yard, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and as a bonus, it includes the refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
227 Citrus Drive
227 Citrus Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
311 Sugarberry Lane
311 Sugarberry Lane, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2038 sqft
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
516 La Grange Drive
516 La Grange Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home with Beautiful Stone Fireplace & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, Jacuzzi tub, energy start home, rediant barrier, ceiling
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
188 Baldwin Drive
188 Baldwin Drive, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2737 sqft
Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home has 4 bed 3 full & 1 half bath plus a study. Hardwood entry and hall lead to a large family room.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 Laurel Ln
522 Laurel Lane, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1849 sqft
Beautiful home close to restaurants and great shopping. Just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard. The home is complete with nice kitchen appliances. Three-bedroom, two bathrooms with a two-car garage. Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 Waxberry Drive
104 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1751 sqft
Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). 3BR, 2BA + Tray Ceilings + Fireplace + Patio + Kitchen Island + Smart Home - 1751 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Caruth Lake
8 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
148 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,020
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Rosemary Drive
505 Rosemary Drive, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2106 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,399
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1007 Oak Grove Ln
1007 Oak Grove Lane, Royse City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Recently renovated! Granite counters, large kitchen! 2 large kitchens and a full bathroom upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
224 Audobon Ln
224 Audobon Lane, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1606 sqft
TRANQUIL LIVING- Take a look at this beautiful single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,606 square feet in a well established neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Hunters Glen
1416 Hunters Glen, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2510 sqft
Perfect home for a big family! Updated and move in ready! The Kitchen is light and bright with granite cttps, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and pantry! Downstairs you will find an open floor plan with spacious family room featuring a lovely
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
407 George Drive
407 George, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2064 sqft
1 story 4 bed 2 bath cozy home in Rockwall ISD. Easy access to I-30, close to Rockwall and 30 minutes drive to downtown Dallas.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Sabine Circle
2501 Sabine Cir, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2497 sqft
Fabulous 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in the golf course community of Stone River Estates.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
914 Saint Matthew Circle
914 Saint Matthew Circle, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2211 sqft
Beautiful Custom Built House with fabulous water lake view. Open Floor Plan, High Ceiling, Granite Counter Top in kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances, 42in wood cabinets. family room with gas start Fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
322 Kerens St
322 Kerens Street, Nevada, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
*******Available for immediate move in.****** Seeking a home with an option to purchase? This home is offered for lease or sale.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fate rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,930.
Some of the colleges located in the Fate area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fate from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
