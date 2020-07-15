/
25 Apartments For Rent Near North Lake College
July 15
26 Units
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
October 25
Contact for Availability
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Luxury apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, skylight, and sundeck. Amenities include three relaxing swimming pools, a yoga room, and an outdoor kitchen area. Conveniently located near President George Bush Turnpike and Cottonwood Creek Park.
July 15
35 Units
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
July 15
33 Units
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,162
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
July 15
35 Units
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1025 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
July 15
47 Units
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1139 sqft
Upmarket apartments in Las Colinas. Swimming pool with spa, pet-friendly, air conditioning, 24-hour fitness center, laundry facilities. Close to Thomas Jefferson Park with Jogging Trail and Canal. Near shops and restaurants.
July 15
34 Units
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,806
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
July 15
60 Units
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1197 sqft
Luxury apartments on lush grounds near John W. Carpenter Freeway. Eight floor plans available. Apartments feature granite counters, custom cabinets and modern kitchens. All residents have access to community coffee bar and swimming pool.
July 15
28 Units
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,285
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
July 15
116 Units
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,264
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,036
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1089 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
July 9
Contact for Availability
Allura
6445 Love Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1992 sqft
Pet-friendly community located half a mile from major shopping options in the area. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, garden and coffee bar. Homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans.
July 15
19 Units
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
July 15
36 Units
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
July 15
24 Units
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
July 15
26 Units
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1000 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
July 15
24 Units
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas.
July 15
17 Units
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
992 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
July 15
9 Units
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
974 sqft
Excellent location close to Irving Mall, North Lake College and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Two-tone paint designs, chef's kitchens and balcony or patio in each unit. Community includes fitness center, tanning deck and pool.
July 15
27 Units
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
July 15
10 Units
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
March 2
Contact for Availability
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
Studio
$743
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
915 sqft
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!
July 15
12 Units
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
July 15
12 Units
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
July 15
12 Units
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1013 sqft
These recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces in select units. Highway 161 puts dining and shopping within easy reach, and Texas Stadium is nearby. Onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub.