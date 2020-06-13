165 Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX

Run-through of Rowlett's neighborhoods

For a city so small (roughly 20 square miles), Rowlett has many distinct neighborhoods where you can set up camp. To make sure you're joining your pack, check out this quick overview of the different areas of this city.

City Center: If you don't want to miss out on any of the action, better settle in this part of the city. With the Pecan Grove Park, Herfurth Park and Katy Railroad Park around, sports and recreation junkies will always have their hands full of activities. Not to mention, shops and dining joints also abound in this area for those times when you're just tired of heading out to the Big D for your fixes.

Dalrock: Primarily a residential area on the shore of Lake Hubbard, Dalrock's real estate is mostly made up of single, detached homes that looked almost alike. While residential communities largely comprise this neighborhood, there's also ample space for recreation.

Liberty Grove: If you would love to call this place home, know that you will need a healthy rental budget. Don't worry, in exchange for your financial investment, you'd be getting a wonderful package: large modern homes, a pool in your backyard, and Rowlett Community Club as well as Waterview Golf Club nearby.

Miller Rd / Rowlett Rd: This is another upscale community with lots of lakefront houses. With the Rowlett Nature Trail around, the insanity of Dallas will never make it past the borders of this area. If you want nature to spoil you senseless, grab yourself one of the medium-sized or large home rentals in this neighborhood.

Miller Rd / Chiesa Rd: Want to have an easier time in your apartment search? Take it from the ants who go where the picnics are. In your case, you go where the vacancies are, many of which happen to be right in this neighborhood. The area also has Lakeside Park, Isaac Scruggs Park and Elgin B. Robertson Park if you ever need to let off some steam.

Liberty Grove Rd / Toler Rd: Aside from the numerous 3- to 4-bedroom homes strewn all over this neighborhood, apartment rentals are also another option you can consider. If you're not too wary of complexes and the usual horror/heartwarming stories that seem to come along with it, this may be the perfect place to roost.

Merritt Rd / Castle Dr: Aside from established single, detached homes that seem to dominate the area, there's the symbol of modern convenience in the neighborhood: Home Depot and Wal-Mart Supercenter. In addition, the Lakes of Springfield Park and Kenwood Heights Park are excellent destinations to get on the groove and exercise.

Dalrock Rd / Lakeview Pky: If you're lucky, you can snag one of the stately lakefront houses in this area with the sparkling swimming pool in the yard and er, hefty rental fee. You didn't think such luxury comes without a price, did you? Still, many people flock to this area for its spectacular view and proximity to I-30. Shorewood Park and Lake Pointe Medical Center are also within this neighborhood, along with numerous other businesses and dining options.