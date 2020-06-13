Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

165 Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX

$
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
23 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Rowlett
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Results within 5 miles of Rowlett
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
26 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
$
68 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,292
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
49 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
7 Units Available
2156 Cranford Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX BEND APARTMENTS Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city.
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,005
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
3 Units Available
2156 Cranford Drive, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city. Enjoy the convenience of being close to great shopping, beautiful parks, and local schools.
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
27 Units Available
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
36 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.

Median Rent in Rowlett

Last updated Sep. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rowlett is $1,268, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,576.
Studio
$1,064
1 Bed
$1,268
2 Beds
$1,576
3+ Beds
$2,136
City GuideRowlett
Rowlett, Texas, is a scenic community along Lake Ray Hubbard. Hubbard presided over the Dallas Parks and Recreation System board from 1943 to 1972.Touted to be a city on the water and on the move, Rowlett lives up to its slogan with 30 miles of shoreline along Lake Hubbard and most of its population flocking to Dallas to put bread on the table. Aside from being a bedroom community for a heavyweight like Dallas, Rowlett has much to offer on its own (shame, the Dallas Cowboys didn't realize this).

A lakefront community with much of its history rooted in cotton industry, this city has become the home of 56,000 people that is poised for economic growth that just might make the Cowboys' big-wigs. If you'd like to be in the thick of the development, looking at apartments for rent is first in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Rowlett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

ABC's of renting in Rowlett

Sure, Rowlett is a city that has a place for everyone. And because it is, just about everyone flocks to this community for a heady taste of freedom from big city ruckus. So, to make sure you're on top of things in your apartment search, heed these words of wisdom.

Ample time: Mind your move-in schedule and make sure you have at least six weeks to find an apartment in this city if you don't want to find yourself sleeping on a friend's couch for several nights or end up renting a shabby shack. You may get away with last minute action elsewhere, but don't attempt it when you're hunting for a home.

Brokers or not?: You can get by without one. Apartment locator websites should do the job of getting you an ideal place. But if you're not too fond of going over several properties, or you don't have that much time to spare looking for apartments for rent, the heart-breaking act of writing a check for the broker's fee might be justified.

Complete documents: So you want the process to go smoothly as possible, right? Take care of your end of the deal by preparing the requirements necessary to ink that lease agreement. Landlords in Rowlett are pretty reasonable bunch they'll usually ask for an ID, employment verification and credit check. Oh, and if your adorable furry friend is tagging along with you, you need to have its records ready as well.

Run-through of Rowlett's neighborhoods

For a city so small (roughly 20 square miles), Rowlett has many distinct neighborhoods where you can set up camp. To make sure you're joining your pack, check out this quick overview of the different areas of this city.

City Center: If you don't want to miss out on any of the action, better settle in this part of the city. With the Pecan Grove Park, Herfurth Park and Katy Railroad Park around, sports and recreation junkies will always have their hands full of activities. Not to mention, shops and dining joints also abound in this area for those times when you're just tired of heading out to the Big D for your fixes.

Dalrock: Primarily a residential area on the shore of Lake Hubbard, Dalrock's real estate is mostly made up of single, detached homes that looked almost alike. While residential communities largely comprise this neighborhood, there's also ample space for recreation.

Liberty Grove: If you would love to call this place home, know that you will need a healthy rental budget. Don't worry, in exchange for your financial investment, you'd be getting a wonderful package: large modern homes, a pool in your backyard, and Rowlett Community Club as well as Waterview Golf Club nearby.

Miller Rd / Rowlett Rd: This is another upscale community with lots of lakefront houses. With the Rowlett Nature Trail around, the insanity of Dallas will never make it past the borders of this area. If you want nature to spoil you senseless, grab yourself one of the medium-sized or large home rentals in this neighborhood.

Miller Rd / Chiesa Rd: Want to have an easier time in your apartment search? Take it from the ants who go where the picnics are. In your case, you go where the vacancies are, many of which happen to be right in this neighborhood. The area also has Lakeside Park, Isaac Scruggs Park and Elgin B. Robertson Park if you ever need to let off some steam.

Liberty Grove Rd / Toler Rd: Aside from the numerous 3- to 4-bedroom homes strewn all over this neighborhood, apartment rentals are also another option you can consider. If you're not too wary of complexes and the usual horror/heartwarming stories that seem to come along with it, this may be the perfect place to roost.

Merritt Rd / Castle Dr: Aside from established single, detached homes that seem to dominate the area, there's the symbol of modern convenience in the neighborhood: Home Depot and Wal-Mart Supercenter. In addition, the Lakes of Springfield Park and Kenwood Heights Park are excellent destinations to get on the groove and exercise.

Dalrock Rd / Lakeview Pky: If you're lucky, you can snag one of the stately lakefront houses in this area with the sparkling swimming pool in the yard and er, hefty rental fee. You didn't think such luxury comes without a price, did you? Still, many people flock to this area for its spectacular view and proximity to I-30. Shorewood Park and Lake Pointe Medical Center are also within this neighborhood, along with numerous other businesses and dining options.

Going around places

So much for the myth surrounding cowboys and Texas; they aren't here anymore (if you don't count those men in a helmet defending a football). So you wouldn't see people traveling in their horses, garbed in vests, bandanas, and hats. These days, they go to places by going to DART's Downtown Rowlett Station, where light rail and buses awaits them to take them away to their desired destination. Not a romantic scenario, sure, but hey it beats the body-aching horse ride.

Recreations Galore!

Whether you wish to join the hordes of sports fans and watch the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks in action, experience shopaholic's nirvana in Northpark Center, or try different cuisines from all over the world, Big D is just a 20-minute drive away via I-30. If urban activities get old, maybe it's time to explore Rowlett. It has, after all, some jewels to offer that the Big D with all its lights and glamour doesn't have.

  • If you've got a spare afternoon with nothing to do, tee up on Rowlett's own Waterview Golf Club or visit other golf enthusiasts' hang outs in neighboring cities like Firewheel Golf Park in Garland or Woodbridge Golf Park in Wylie.

  • Anglers, rejoice! Lake Ray Hubbard is an excellent fishing destination. Who knows? You could hook a monster largemouth bass or hybrid striped bass that would usher you into international renown. The lake is also an excellent fishing ground for crappie, white bass, and catfish.

  • You can get involved with the city-organized athletics events like boat regatta, basketball and volleyball leagues, as well as other sports.

Varsity football is the local pastime of residents here and football players are elevated to the status of heroes. If high school sports make you want to bring out your pompoms, you'd be at home here. But before you don the avid football fan attire and demeanor, get yourself a home here first. Happy hunting. And hollering (after you move in)!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rowlett?
In Rowlett, the median rent is $1,064 for a studio, $1,268 for a 1-bedroom, $1,576 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,136 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rowlett, check out our monthly Rowlett Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rowlett?
Some of the colleges located in the Rowlett area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rowlett?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rowlett from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

