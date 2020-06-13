165 Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX📍
A lakefront community with much of its history rooted in cotton industry, this city has become the home of 56,000 people that is poised for economic growth that just might make the Cowboys' big-wigs. If you'd like to be in the thick of the development, looking at apartments for rent is first in order.
Sure, Rowlett is a city that has a place for everyone. And because it is, just about everyone flocks to this community for a heady taste of freedom from big city ruckus. So, to make sure you're on top of things in your apartment search, heed these words of wisdom.
Ample time: Mind your move-in schedule and make sure you have at least six weeks to find an apartment in this city if you don't want to find yourself sleeping on a friend's couch for several nights or end up renting a shabby shack. You may get away with last minute action elsewhere, but don't attempt it when you're hunting for a home.
Brokers or not?: You can get by without one. Apartment locator websites should do the job of getting you an ideal place. But if you're not too fond of going over several properties, or you don't have that much time to spare looking for apartments for rent, the heart-breaking act of writing a check for the broker's fee might be justified.
Complete documents: So you want the process to go smoothly as possible, right? Take care of your end of the deal by preparing the requirements necessary to ink that lease agreement. Landlords in Rowlett are pretty reasonable bunch they'll usually ask for an ID, employment verification and credit check. Oh, and if your adorable furry friend is tagging along with you, you need to have its records ready as well.
For a city so small (roughly 20 square miles), Rowlett has many distinct neighborhoods where you can set up camp. To make sure you're joining your pack, check out this quick overview of the different areas of this city.
City Center: If you don't want to miss out on any of the action, better settle in this part of the city. With the Pecan Grove Park, Herfurth Park and Katy Railroad Park around, sports and recreation junkies will always have their hands full of activities. Not to mention, shops and dining joints also abound in this area for those times when you're just tired of heading out to the Big D for your fixes.
Dalrock: Primarily a residential area on the shore of Lake Hubbard, Dalrock's real estate is mostly made up of single, detached homes that looked almost alike. While residential communities largely comprise this neighborhood, there's also ample space for recreation.
Liberty Grove: If you would love to call this place home, know that you will need a healthy rental budget. Don't worry, in exchange for your financial investment, you'd be getting a wonderful package: large modern homes, a pool in your backyard, and Rowlett Community Club as well as Waterview Golf Club nearby.
Miller Rd / Rowlett Rd: This is another upscale community with lots of lakefront houses. With the Rowlett Nature Trail around, the insanity of Dallas will never make it past the borders of this area. If you want nature to spoil you senseless, grab yourself one of the medium-sized or large home rentals in this neighborhood.
Miller Rd / Chiesa Rd: Want to have an easier time in your apartment search? Take it from the ants who go where the picnics are. In your case, you go where the vacancies are, many of which happen to be right in this neighborhood. The area also has Lakeside Park, Isaac Scruggs Park and Elgin B. Robertson Park if you ever need to let off some steam.
Liberty Grove Rd / Toler Rd: Aside from the numerous 3- to 4-bedroom homes strewn all over this neighborhood, apartment rentals are also another option you can consider. If you're not too wary of complexes and the usual horror/heartwarming stories that seem to come along with it, this may be the perfect place to roost.
Merritt Rd / Castle Dr: Aside from established single, detached homes that seem to dominate the area, there's the symbol of modern convenience in the neighborhood: Home Depot and Wal-Mart Supercenter. In addition, the Lakes of Springfield Park and Kenwood Heights Park are excellent destinations to get on the groove and exercise.
Dalrock Rd / Lakeview Pky: If you're lucky, you can snag one of the stately lakefront houses in this area with the sparkling swimming pool in the yard and er, hefty rental fee. You didn't think such luxury comes without a price, did you? Still, many people flock to this area for its spectacular view and proximity to I-30. Shorewood Park and Lake Pointe Medical Center are also within this neighborhood, along with numerous other businesses and dining options.
So much for the myth surrounding cowboys and Texas; they aren't here anymore (if you don't count those men in a helmet defending a football). So you wouldn't see people traveling in their horses, garbed in vests, bandanas, and hats. These days, they go to places by going to DART's Downtown Rowlett Station, where light rail and buses awaits them to take them away to their desired destination. Not a romantic scenario, sure, but hey it beats the body-aching horse ride.
Whether you wish to join the hordes of sports fans and watch the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks in action, experience shopaholic's nirvana in Northpark Center, or try different cuisines from all over the world, Big D is just a 20-minute drive away via I-30. If urban activities get old, maybe it's time to explore Rowlett. It has, after all, some jewels to offer that the Big D with all its lights and glamour doesn't have.
If you've got a spare afternoon with nothing to do, tee up on Rowlett's own Waterview Golf Club or visit other golf enthusiasts' hang outs in neighboring cities like Firewheel Golf Park in Garland or Woodbridge Golf Park in Wylie.
Anglers, rejoice! Lake Ray Hubbard is an excellent fishing destination. Who knows? You could hook a monster largemouth bass or hybrid striped bass that would usher you into international renown. The lake is also an excellent fishing ground for crappie, white bass, and catfish.
You can get involved with the city-organized athletics events like boat regatta, basketball and volleyball leagues, as well as other sports.
Varsity football is the local pastime of residents here and football players are elevated to the status of heroes. If high school sports make you want to bring out your pompoms, you'd be at home here. But before you don the avid football fan attire and demeanor, get yourself a home here first. Happy hunting. And hollering (after you move in)!