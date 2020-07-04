Rent Calculator
7007 Inwood Road
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM
7007 Inwood Road
7007 Inwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7007 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on half a acre with park like grounds in the Park Cities area. Owner will accommodate short term leases and will consider furnishing the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7007 Inwood Road have any available units?
7007 Inwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7007 Inwood Road have?
Some of 7007 Inwood Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7007 Inwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Inwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Inwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Inwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7007 Inwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 7007 Inwood Road offers parking.
Does 7007 Inwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 Inwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Inwood Road have a pool?
No, 7007 Inwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Inwood Road have accessible units?
No, 7007 Inwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Inwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Inwood Road has units with dishwashers.
