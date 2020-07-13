Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Introducing Magnolia off Henderson, a 42-unit boutique apartment community located a block off Henderson Avenue in Dallas. This popular East Dallas community provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment with walkable access to retail and restaurants. Our community features expansive custom floor plans with amenities such as a technology package including built-in Sonos stereo speakers in the living room and kitchen, Kohler Bluetooth showerhead, Schlage keyless entry locks, and stylish interior finishes.