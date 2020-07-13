Amenities
Introducing Magnolia off Henderson, a 42-unit boutique apartment community located a block off Henderson Avenue in Dallas. This popular East Dallas community provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment with walkable access to retail and restaurants. Our community features expansive custom floor plans with amenities such as a technology package including built-in Sonos stereo speakers in the living room and kitchen, Kohler Bluetooth showerhead, Schlage keyless entry locks, and stylish interior finishes.