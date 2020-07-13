All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Magnolia off Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Magnolia off Henderson

2100 Moser Ave · (972) 330-2991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Moser Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 300 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia off Henderson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Introducing Magnolia off Henderson, a 42-unit boutique apartment community located a block off Henderson Avenue in Dallas. This popular East Dallas community provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment with walkable access to retail and restaurants. Our community features expansive custom floor plans with amenities such as a technology package including built-in Sonos stereo speakers in the living room and kitchen, Kohler Bluetooth showerhead, Schlage keyless entry locks, and stylish interior finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia off Henderson have any available units?
Magnolia off Henderson has 5 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia off Henderson have?
Some of Magnolia off Henderson's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia off Henderson currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia off Henderson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia off Henderson pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia off Henderson is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia off Henderson offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia off Henderson offers parking.
Does Magnolia off Henderson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia off Henderson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia off Henderson have a pool?
No, Magnolia off Henderson does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia off Henderson have accessible units?
No, Magnolia off Henderson does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia off Henderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia off Henderson has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Magnolia off Henderson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

