/
/
/
lovefield west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Lovefield West, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
70 Units Available
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
31 Units Available
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1123 sqft
Crafted from reclaimed materials, old is new again at The Southwestern, just off Harry Hines Blvd. Residents relax in the saltwater pool, workout in the gym or socialize in the communal lounge.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
55 Units Available
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1190 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. West Love is where today's sophisticated young professionals find their fit.
Results within 1 mile of Lovefield West
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,150
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1204 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
42 Units Available
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
New build in 2015 means residents will be amongst the first. Outdoor lounges with fire pit, bocce ball court, life-sized chess board, hammocks. Walk-in closet with every bedroom. All homes have 10' - 12' ceilings, plus options for hardwood-inspired or stained concrete flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
45 Units Available
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,120
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1168 sqft
Green-certified apartment community in the center of the Dallas Medical District. Apartments feature laminate flooring, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Select apartments with pool views. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,138
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1177 sqft
Upscale interiors with plank flooring, recycled glass countertops, track and pendant lighting. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Eco-friendly community with National Green Living Standard bronze certification. Walk to Inwood/Love Field light rail station.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
30 Units Available
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1143 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center with kettlebells, spinning. Landscaped pet park. Exquisite pool with nooks for lounging, central fire pit. Kitchens with breakfast bars, track and pendant lighting. LEED Silver Certified.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 8 at 04:25pm
5 Units Available
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
606 sqft
Distinguished by its location across from Bachman Lake Recreational Park, Bachman Oaks offers comfortable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in a diverse area where restaurants, convenient stores, shopping centers, and entertainment venues are only
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1075 sqft
Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, generous closets, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to Dallas medical district. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Lovefield West
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1339 sqft
Situated in the heart of Dallas close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and W/D hookup. Luxury community has pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
57 Units Available
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1157 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1658 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
54 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1137 sqft
Modern, urban living at its best. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and a resident lounge. Homes offer wood-style flooring, large closets, and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,383
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1762 sqft
Located a few minutes from downtown Dallas off the Dallas North Tollway. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, fire pit and outdoor gathering areas. Homes offer soaking tubs and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
39 Units Available
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community is situated where the Dallas Arts District and Uptown meet. The beautiful units have washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops. Community features include a game room, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1144 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, close to DART CityPlace Station, airports and major highways. Residents enjoy units that have granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. The community features a resort-style pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
39 Units Available
SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,320
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1004 sqft
Its location in Victory Park means shopping, dining and everything else is within walking distance of this community. Private balconies provide amazing views of Dallas. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, clubhouse, concierge and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXDuncanville, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TX