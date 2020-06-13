137 Apartments for rent in Celina, TX

/
Apartments for rent in Celina, TX
428 Dartmoor Drive
428 Dartmoor Drive, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2137 sqft
Beautiful 4-2-2 Corner lot in Celina ISD! This great home is ready for you! Fresh paint, carpet and wood-like laminate floors (2016). Dual formals upon entry. Raised ceilings throughout. Open kitchen to family room over looking fireplace.
2811 Quarter Horse Lane
2811 Quarter Horse Lane, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1941 sqft
Freshly painted and new carpet installed! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath located in the heart of Carter ranch in Celina! Single story open floor plan with kitchen open to large family and dining room, for great entertaining space.
417 Andalusian Trail
417 Andalusian Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Granite countertops, walk in pantry, arched doorways, sprinkler system
2841 Saddlebred Trail
2841 Saddlebred Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1941 sqft
Ready for Move In Now! Very Clean. Fresh Interior Paint. Great Wood Laminate Flooring. Very Open Floor Plan: 4 Bedrooms, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. HUGE Backyard. Community Pool is just down the street.
311 Tarpan Trail
311 Tarpan Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2002 sqft
Wonderful floor plan with splited 4 bedrooms in the master plan community. Laminate floor,New paint and new carpet. Large covered patio in the back yard. Walk to park and swim Pool. Listing agent is related to the owner of the property.
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.
419 Andalusian Trail
419 Andalusian Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1913 sqft
Open, bright and spacious home in Carter Ranch with pool,park, cabana, pavilion, playground, a 10 acre lake with fishing pier and walking trails. Large breakfast nook and kitchen with granite counter-tops.
4308 Salado Creek Way
4308 Salado Creek Way, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2699 sqft
2 story 4 bed 2 full & 2 half bath with formal dinning, gameroom , cover patio & FP. Granite counters; Ge stainless appliances with built in gas range and electric oven.
517 Mustang Trail
517 Mustang Trail, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2301 sqft
Well maintained home with designer paint, ceramic tile, hardwoods, 42 inch cabinets in kitchen and ss steel appliances. Large game room upstairs features extra niche for desk or gym. Back yard has extended patio and sprinkler system.
1220 Stone Lane
1220 Stone Lane, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3731 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the community of Heritage. Gorgeous kitchen overlooks the family room and offers granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, and an ample amount of prep space.
521 W Ash Street
521 West Ash Street, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1919 sqft
This renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath has beautiful wood floors. Large kitchen, three good sized rooms, and a large yard area in the back. The house is located close to the downtown square and provided a great small town atmosphere.
1217 Preston
1217 Preston Road, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) These gorgeous open floor plan duplexes are sweet. Convenient to Marsha Sharp Freeway which gets you everywhere in minutes. This area is growing fast.
1219 Preston
1219 Preston Road, Celina, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) Brand new 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex! Roommates considered
305 Mustang Trail
305 Mustang Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2395 sqft
Lovely Home in Carter Ranch with recently updated wood flooring in living and dining areas.
Results within 1 mile of Celina
601 Sunbury Lane
601 Sunbury Lane, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3420 sqft
This gorgeous home in Tanners Mill might be just what you're looking for! Located in the heart of Prosper, it is an easy commute to the Dallas North Tollway 5 miles away.
8110 Rawhide Road
8110 Rawhide Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8110 Rawhide Road in Collin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Celina
Stonebridge Ranch
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
$
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
$
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Celina rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,920.
Some of the colleges located in the Celina area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Celina from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.